Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Leaks: WWE skins, Jujutsu Kaisen collab, Minigun returns and more

The leaks have begun flowing freely as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 wraps up. As the next season approaches, more things are added to the game or the game files. They are either slated to finish off this season, or they're expected to be added in a later season. Most of the leaks now, about three weeks ahead of the new season, are for the end of Season 4.

The latest leaks suggest that WWE skins, anime characters, new weapons, and more are headed to the game. Here's what we know.

What we know about the latest Fortnite leaks for Chapter 4 Season 3

In the upcoming update, many changes are expected based on the latest batch of leaks. From HYPEX, one of the most reliable sources in the Fortnite community, many changes are coming on Tuesday.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- New Cosmetics & possibly the leaked "Backpack Minigun"

- Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab, with possibly Mythics & Mini Pass

- Fortnite x WWE - 2 Female skins

- More info on Season 4 & its build-up

- Bender's Raygun Vaulted & More.. WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW (Or Wednesday)- New Cosmetics & possibly the leaked "Backpack Minigun"- Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab, with possibly Mythics & Mini Pass- Fortnite x WWE - 2 Female skins- More info on Season 4 & its build-up- Bender's Raygun Vaulted & More.. pic.twitter.com/RtChXxoe9M

A few things were leaked, including new cosmetics and the previously revealed "Backpack Minigun." The Jujutsu Kaisen Collab, with Mythics and a short Battle Pass possibly coming, is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Fortnite x WWE is coming as well. A separate leak indicates that Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will be two of the featured skins in the upcoming crossover, which may feature much more than the characters, including a POI, in-game items, and more.

Bianca Belair is coming to Fortnite (Image via WWE)

The update is probably going to reveal more information on Season 4 and the build-up to it. Things will likely be added to the game files and seen by leakers and data miners.

Bender's Raygun is expected to be vaulted for the update as well. The end of the Futurama collaboration could bring in the start of the WWE crossover.

Please keep in mind that these are leaks. Many things will probably happen in tomorrow's weekly update. They come from a reliable source. However, some things won't happen, and all of this information is considered speculative until it happens or Epic Games confirms it.

