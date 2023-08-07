WWE stars Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch confirmed to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 4

Though it would not be the first time, Fortnite is officially collaborating with the WWE. The popular wrestling league will see Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch come over to the metaverse. A recent leak states that these two popular stars will get their skins soon. They will join John Cena as WWE stars to get their own characters in the hit battle royale from Epic Games.

The leak states that there will be a full collaboration, and the skins will be part of it. Here's what we know so far.

Leak indicates WWE stars are coming to Fortnite in Chapter 4

The leak comes from ShiinaBR, which is one of the most reliable sources out there. They have been at the forefront of some of the game's most significant leaks and news.

Leak indicates that WWE stars Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are coming (Image via ShiinaBR)

ShiinaBR tweeted:

"CONFIRMED: Biance Belair & Becky Lynch are getting skins for the Fortnite x WWE collaboration!!"

There's an important distinction in how this was phrased. Shiina made sure to say that they were coming as part of the crossover with the WWE, not that they'd be getting skins or that they would be the crossover.

This seems to indicate that there will be a full collaboration, including in-game items, characters with complete sets of cosmetics, POIs and landmarks, NPCs, and a lot more, in all likelihood.

It is also unclear if more characters are on the way. Thus far, Lynch and Belair seem to be the only ones confirmed to be arriving, but if it's a full collaboration, there could be two or more other skins along with them.

However, it needs to be noted that this is a leak. There's no official information on a Fortnite x WWE collaboration. As of now, this is unconfirmed by Epic Games. As such, it should be treated as speculative, even if it's very likely.

