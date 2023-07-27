Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leak all but confirms new live event 

A new Fortnite leak has surfaced. There is less than a month remaining in Chapter 4 Season 3, which means a lot is about to happen. When that time arrives, it's commonly associated with a live event that triggers the next season or finishes the lore of the current one. Not every season has one, but a lot do, and this leak appears to suggest that there will be one to cap off Season 3.

Several leakers have come forth with information regarding the supposed live event, which suggests there's a very good chance that it will take place. Here's what we know.

Fortnite leak suggests live event to cap Chapter 4 Season 3

The leak regarding the new live event comes from FortTory, iFireMonkey, and others. FortTory pointed out that the telescope on the island got updated, and that players will soon be able to see constellations as well as the moon through the telescope.

iFireMonkey also pointed out, from the game files, that the telescope will see an "Astral Map" in the stars in Fortnite. He also discovered a file that has a Rift Gate and a Sky Tear, which suggests that something bad is going to happen while players are watching the stars.

Other leakers noticed new additions to the files, including ones with event flags. That's as sure a sign as any that a live event is coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Rift gates could be returning (Image via Epic Games)

The video above also has a leaked image of the event, which showcases a pattern in the sky with a beam coming from the telescope. All of this makes it extremely likely that an astral-based live event is happening and that next season's storyline will come from that.

However, these are all still leaks. As reliable as iFireMonkey and others usually are, this cannot be confirmed until Epic Games posts about the event themselves. They will likely not do so until a few weeks before it happens, but if there is one, they will confirm eventually.