Is Fortnite down right now? (7th August) Failed to download supervised settings error plagues players

Fortnite players are reporting serious issues right now. Most players cannot play the game, with many getting an error regarding "failed to download supervised settings" that is practically impossible to get past. This renders the game unplayable and frustrating for those trying to play and finish the battle pass before the end of the current season.

Are the servers entirely down right now? Here's what we know and how you can try and fix the issue.

Are Fortnite servers down right now?

Fortnite servers are officially down right now. There are a few ways to check this, although community leader HYPEX (known for leaks and news) reported that the game is currently facing significant issues.

Another option to check is to visit Down Detector. This site provides status updates on pretty much anything, especially most video games. On the Fortnite section of this page, there has been a massive spike in reports over the last little while.

Down Detector reports a lot of outages for the game (Image via DownDetector.com)

The site has seen a lot of traffic since 9 am EST. At that time, reports began surging in about the issues with the game. Everything ran smoothly until then, but over 500 players are reporting issues now.

FortniteStatus, the official Twitter account, is also an excellent place to check for issues and potential resolutions. They shared that they know the problem and are working to fix it. At the time of writing, a solution hadn't been offered.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We will update you when the issues are resolved. We are investigating login issues with Fortnite.We will update you when the issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/oDhevE56Ci

You can troubleshoot by disconnecting everything on your console or gaming platform. That includes the Internet, which is the source of this particular issue. You can also try resetting the app or device.

Sometimes, these troubleshooting methods, which are not specific to this particular issue, can work, but they're not a guaranteed fix. There may be server outages until Epic Games resolves the bug and repairs everything.

Keep an eye on the Status account and Down Detector to determine if and when a fix has been issued.

