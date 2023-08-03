Fortnite: How to ignite objects or structures in a single match

Fortnite's latest week of challenges has finally arrived. As of 9 am EST, the quests are live and players can complete them to earn XP. With Chapter 4 Season 4 arriving by the end of the month, gamers have one last opportunity to level up and unlock what the current battle pass has for them. This week, players are tasked with igniting objects and structures in a single match.

That can be challenging to pull off, but this article will walk you through a step-by-step guide to complete this quest.

Fortnite challenges: Ignite objects or structures

Step 1: Find flammable objects

Firefly jars are vital to this challenge. (Image via Epic Games)

The first step in this quest is to load up on items that can light things on fire. That means, primarily, you need flare guns and a lot of firefly jars. Fireflies can be collected in the wilderness and those areas are a good way to get a lot of them. Gather as many as you can.

Also, look for flare guns in chests and on the floor. This item is excellent for lighting structures on fire. Once you have plenty of flammable Fortnite items, you can move on to the next step.

Step 2: Find a major POI

Mega City has a lot of objects and structures. (Image via Epic Games)

It might be difficult to pull this off since it's such a heavily populated area, but Mega City has the most objects and structures, arguably, of any Fortnite POI. Head there, or at least to another POI. There needs to be a lot of buildings present to easily complete this task.

Step 3: Begin igniting structures

Throw the fireflies and shoot the Flare Gun. (Image via Epic Games)

Once you arrive, begin throwing the fireflies and shooting the Flare Gun. It's best to aim near the bottom of buildings because fire spreads upward. This will engulf the building and add more to your running total of ignited structures. Don't waste too many items on the same building, though. Light other things as well to get as many structures and objects ignited as possible in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Players have to ignite 100 structures, and they have to do so within the same match. That can be daunting, but by following the above steps, you can maximize your output. Furthermore, if you ever see a gas can, take it to a building and destroy it. The explosion will ignite even more structures.

If you die, you'll have to start all over again. Completing this quest will grant you 30K XP for the battle pass.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.