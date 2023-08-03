Fortnite: How to claim Capture Points

One of the final opportunities to unlock the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass rewards has arrived. The latest set of weekly challenges comes just a couple of weeks prior to the end of the current season. It's a great opportunity for players to grind it out and unlock the remaining rewards before they enter the vault forever. One challenge this week is for gamers to claim Capture Points.

Capture Points are a relatively new thing in the game, so, many players may not know what they are or how to capture them. This article will take you through all the steps to achieve that goal.

Fortnite challenges: Claim Capture Points

Step 1: Visit a Capture Points POI

Visit one of these Capture Points in Chapter 4 Season 3. (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Capture Points are set up at various POIs across the island. In fact, every single POI is a Capture Point, save for Mega City. These POIs are all pretty popular and since they're Capture Points, they will remain so for the time being. It doesn't really matter which one you choose, but the ones on the outskirts (Kenjutsu Crossing, Breakwater Bay) will theoretically have less traffic. Head to one of them to begin.

Step 2: Find the Capture Point

Find the actual Capture Point (Image via Epic Games)

The Capture Point is a flag, which can usually be seen on your map. Head to this exact location because there is a range you need to stay within in order to capture the location. You have to stay in there for a long period of time, so it's advisable to do this challenge in Fortnite Squads, Trios, or even Duos. The more people inside the area, the faster it goes. They can protect you while you roam the zone, too.

Step 3: Stay within the range until it's captured

Stay within the range until you receive the rewards (Image via Epic Games)

The bar will begin filling up as long as you are within the circle. It goes faster with more people, but you can't leave the circle. Once it fills up and the flag has risen all the way to the top of the pole, you will have captured this particular POI. It rewards you with very good loot, but it also qualifies for this challenge.

Fortnite players are tasked with completing this five different times. Therefore, you will need to repeat all the steps listed above four more times. This will likely take five matches since claiming two or more Capture Points in one match is hard to do.