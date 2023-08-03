Fortnite: How to eliminate players from 30 meters away or more

Fortnite's latest week has arrived, and that means there are loads of challenges to complete. With the season ramping up to a close this month, it's a good time to complete quests and earn XP to continue leveling up to unlock all the items on the Battle Pass. This week, players have been tasked with eliminating enemies from 30 meters or more.

Fortunately, this challenge isn't difficult to complete. Nevertheless, this article will guide them through all the steps.

Eliminate players from 30 meters away in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Step 1: Find a long-range weapon

Find a long-range weapon (Image via Epic Games)

Before you begin this task, you will need to find a weapon that can realistically eliminate an opponent from the distance required. 30 meters isn't that far, but it pretty much removes a shotgun or SMG from the possibilities. You will need to find an assault rifle or sniper to complete this.

Something with a scope is good, since its use requires a good distance to be useful. To find these weapons, you will need to search chests, look on the floor, and use keys or vending machines. The latter two options can ensure you get a ranged weapon, but you can find them without spending anything as well.

Step 2: Find an opponent

Find an opponent far enough away (Image via Epic Games)

The next step is to find an opponent in Fortnite, which is easier said than done. You can always start this quest in a busy POI, but that may leave your opponents closer than 30 meters.

The best way to do this is to wait until you see someone running from location to location in the middle. They will easily be more than 30 meters away. If you're unsure about how close you are to someone, ping them. The icon will show you how far away they are and you can adjust before attempting to eliminate them.

Step 3: Complete the elimination

You can win after doing this challenge (Image via Epic Games)

Enemies will be eliminated in Fortnite when you've reduced their health to zero. If this occurs beyond 30 meters, it will count for the challenge. It doesn't matter how much you hit them within 30, as long as the final blow comes from far enough. If you deal 199 damage from 25 meters and step back to get the rest, that will count.

This challenge requires you to eliminate 10 Fortnite players from the distance, so you'll need to repeat these steps a few times at least. Then, you will be given 30,000 XP.