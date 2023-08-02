Fortnite players can now claim 4 free rewards from Discord, here's how

Fortnite players can get four free cosmetics very soon. Epic Games routinely gives away free rewards, and they're doing so again, this time in conjunction with Discord. They've worked with Discord before to provide players with items they otherwise wouldn't be able to get. Usually, the method of acquiring such rewards is tied to signing up for a certain server.

Epic does this to promote the servers and get more people on them. It's a brilliant tactic, but it will result in free rewards for players. Here's what to do.

Fortnite and Discord are giving away items for free

The information comes from a reliable source, iFireMonkey. He normally provides leaks, but this is an official event. Therefore, it can be treated as confirmation.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Join the official Fortnite Brasil & Portugal server, press the "Get Started" button each Thursday on the discord (From August 3rd - August 24th), play for an hour, earn rewards!



discord.gg/fortnitebr-pt



Spotted VIA @TheAgentShadow Fortnite x Discord | Quinta Safe EventJoin the official Fortnite Brasil & Portugal server, press the "Get Started" button each Thursday on the discord (From August 3rd - August 24th), play for an hour, earn rewards!Spotted VIA @TheAgentShadow pic.twitter.com/5rn2vT79Ef

According to him, there are four cosmetic rewards available for the following three weeks. Beginning on August 3, players can get a free reward on that and the subsequent Thursdays.

To do this, you need to sign up and join the Fortnite Brazil and Portugal Discord server, which can be found here. Make an account if you need to, and join the link. After that, there is a "Get Started" button that you need to press.

Once you click it, you'll need to play Fortnite for an hour, and you will earn the reward for that day. The next Thursday, do the same exact thing. Log in and repeat these steps every Thursday to get all the free rewards.

These rewards include four unique and exclusive emoticons that will otherwise not be available. Emoticons generally do not go to the Item Shop, so this will probably be the only opportunity to get them.

The four free emoticons with Discord (Image via iFireMonkey on Twitter)

This will all begin on Thursday, but you can join the server anytime. It's open now, so you can do that step early, but you will have to wait until each Thursday to collect your rewards.