How to get Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins in Fortnite

Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins have finally become a part of Fortnite's Metaverse. While many had speculated that they would be added when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was released last year (May 2023), it did not come to pass. Given that LEGO Styles for each character were likely being worked on, perhaps this caused the delay. Nevertheless, they are finally here and the community is over the moon.

With the LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 adding vehicles to the game, it's a great time to jump into the mode with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Players can cosplay as different members of the team which include Star-Lord and Gamora. Sadly, Nebula and other prominent characters are still absent. Nonetheless, here's how you can acquire Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins in Fortnite.

Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 4, 2024), Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Guardians of the Galaxy Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

These items are part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, which includes a total of 11 items. They are:

Drax (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Drax's Blades (Back Bling)

Drax's Blades (Pickaxe)

Young Adult Groot (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Groot's Gamepad (Back Bling)

Flora Colossus Fist (Pickaxe)

Mantins (Outfit + LEGO Style) [Reactive]

Lil Abilisk (Back Bling)

Insectoid Claws (Pickaxe)

Zargnut Invisibility (Emote)

Potted Groot Dance (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Set will have to purchase the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack. It will cost $28.99.

As this is a real-money set, there is no way to obtain the cosmetics any other way or individually. Furthermore, it has to be purchased via your own account as it cannot be gifted either.

How long could Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis Skins will be listed for a while (Image via Epic Games)

Given that they were added following the LEGO Fortnite update (v29.10), they could be featured for a while. As they are part of a real-money set, they are not part of the usual Item Shop pattern. That said, they could be listed for a few weeks, perhaps even until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2.

This will give players ample time to purchase the set at their convenience. However, keep in mind that it will eventually be vaulted. While it may return to rotation in the future, the exact timing is uncertain.

