How to get easier lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players are usually tired of try-hards and sweats getting into their lobbies and after hours of playing there is hardly any success rate. This is more common with new players who are still learning the game and need a good amount of practice before they can take on OG players in the game.

Hence, players need to get into easy lobbies to build the confidence they need to take real try-hard players head on.

However, Fortnite has become very sweaty and since auto building became a thing, it is almost impossible for new players to adapt to the game and survive for long in Battle Royale matches. Furthermore, SBMM is a reality and it makes things tougher for every player in the lobby with a win streak.

Get easy lobbies filled with bots every time in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Things got so bad at one point that popular Fortnite content creators like SypherPK and Tfue were considering leaving the game because it did not seem fun anymore.

Nonetheless, there are ways to get bot lobbies and easier lobbies in Fortnite that can help players boost their confidence and become better at the game.

Fortnite allows cross-platform play, and every platform makes up around 30% of every lobby in the game. Therefore, if players cancel the cross-platform option, they are theoretically left with players from a single platform which is their own. The rest of the lobby will be filled with bots.

Below are the steps to ensure easy lobbies in Fortnite:

1) Go to the pause menu and select Settings

2) Go to the last tab on the right where it says 'Account and Privacy'

3) Scroll down to 'Gameplay Privacy'

4) The first option is 'Allow Cross Platform Play' which players will turn off

5) Save the settings and go back to the main lobby

6) Quit the game and log back in

7) In the main screen, below the 'Play' button there should be a message that says 'Limited Pool.' If this message is visible then players will only be matched with players from their platform. The rest of the lobby will be filled with bots.

Follow this quick method to get easy lobbies to practice and complete challenges or farm XP to rank up quickly in the game. Take note that turning off cross-platform play will significantly increase queueing time depending upon the platform the game is being played on.

