How to get eliminations at close range in Fortnite Season 7

Shotguns in Fortnite are deadly if used correctly. A good headshot can take out opponents instantly. The only issue with these weapons is that hitting them becomes impossible if targets are not close enough.

Although most fights in Fortnite occur mid-range, the mysterious NPC known as Guggimon believes that getting up close and personal is the way to go. In addition to being absolutely frightening, fights get chaotic and messy.

Guggimon has decided to test loopers' mettle in battle and is tasking them with getting eliminations at close range. This is the perfect excuse for players to pick up a shotgun and practice. Those who completed the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

"Eliminations at close range" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Epic Challenges will go live on August 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Eliminations at close range" Fortnite week 10 Epic challenge

Players need to get an elimination at close range. Since the challenge does not mention any particular weapon, players can use anything they find suitable.

Although players only need one elimination to complete the challenge, getting up close and personal with an opponent always has unforeseen risks, alongside the fact that most players prefer to engage at range.

Furthermore, getting eliminations at close range is a risky task for several reasons. For starters, opponents who are good at box fighting and building can easily outmaneuver and eliminate the player.

On the flip side of box fighting, opponents with good aim can easily pump players and get an elimination faster than a player can even react or knows what's happening. Irrespective of all these issues, completing the challenge is very much possible.

How to get an easy elimination at close range in Fortnite Season 7?

Rather than getting an elimination at close range, players should first engage from a safe distance and then move in to get an elimination at close range. This will reduce the risk of the enemy players fighting back.

Following this method will be the safest and most viable method in-game as of now. In addition to being safe, players can pick and choose the target of their choice and can take some time planning before executing the move

