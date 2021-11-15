How to get extra refund tickets every year in Fortnite

Not all Fortnite skins might look as good in-game as they do in the Item Shop. When players are left disappointed by the cosmetics, they end up regretting their purchase and want to refund it. Fortunately, Epic Games allows players one cosmetic refund per year.

Ever since the v18.20 update, players have been allotted one refund ticket every year to refund their Fortnite purchase. Earlier, this ticket used to be a lifetime refund ticket. However, the update changed them to an annual refund ticket. Clearly, players have to use these tickets with utmost caution, given their rarity.

Players can use refund tickets to get V-bucks in Fortnite for purchases made in the last 30 days. Doing so will end up with the item being removed from their Locker and the V-bucks added to their balance. Unfortunately, they will also lose the refund ticket as part of this process.

Getting extra annual refund tickets from the pause menu in Fortnite

Players can find their extra refund tickets added by update v18.20 in the pause menu. They can save it for later use and refund a cosmetic purchase that they regret. In order to claim a ticket, players must go through the following steps:

Go to settings in Fortnite pause menu. Click on the last tab, which is the Player Account Settings. Click on the third option - "Submit a Refund Request". Players will be able to see all the purchases they have made in the last 30 days. Choose a purchase to get refund in Fortnite.

Players can stack up to three tickets. However, they can only use one ticket per year. This is also only allowed for purchases made within the last 30 days. Therefore, use your refund tickets in Fortnite carefully as you will not be able to use the second one for the next 365 days.

Players cannot make more than one refund per year in Fortnite

Many players tried cheating the system to try and see if they could make multiple refunds in a year. They did so by changing the dates on their devices and moving ahead two years to unlock their remaining refund tickets.

Unfortunately, this doesn't work and players will also end up losing the ticket they already have. Therefore, it is not advisable to try and cheat the system. Instead, players should make their Fortnite purchases carefully and refund only the ones they dislike the most.

