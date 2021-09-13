How to get the Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass contains the Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin that has swiftly caught the attention of every player in the community. While many love the unique cartoon outfit, others like popular Fortnite streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan did not appreciate it at all.

Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin is part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass and here's how players can unlock it quickly.

Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin is available at Page 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Just like Chapter 2 Season 7, the latest Battle Pass contains pages where players can unlock the desired rewards with Battle Stars.

The Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin is available on Page 5 and costs 9 Battle Stars.

Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn skin in page 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

There are two ways through which players can unlock Page 5 of the Battle Pass:

Reach level 40 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Claim 26 rewards on Pages 1-4 of the Battle Pass

It is worth noting that leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will grant five Battle Stars to players. They can do so by completing all the weekly quests and playing games.

On the flip side, claiming 26 rewards on the first four Battle Pass pages is a task that requires management. If players want to unlock Fabio Sparklemane skin as quickly as possible, they can claim the cheapest rewards on the first four pages and then spend their Battle Stars on the skin at Page 5.

How to get the Fabio Sparklemane Unicorn Golden Crunch outfit style

Players who love Fabio Sparklemane will certainly want to unlock the skin's Golden Crunch style as well. As the name suggests, Fabio turns golden with this style and looks more stylish than ever.

The Golden Crunch style is available on Page 6 of the Battle Pass for 8 Battle Stars which can be unlocked in the following ways:

Reach level 50 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Claim 36 rewards on Pages 1-5 of the Battle Pass

Page 6 showing the Golden Crunch style of the Fabio Sparkleman Unicorn skin (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

In terms of unique skins and quirky cosmetic items, Chapter 2 Season 8 certainly seems like one of the best Fortnite seasons ever. Having said that, players aren't happy with the lack of map changes from Epic Games, which is something that the developers must focus on in upcoming updates.

