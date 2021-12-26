How to get the Ffrosty WinterFest back bling early in Fortnite Chapter 3 

Sgt. Winter comes bearing gifts in Fortnite WinterFest 2021. Players can get 14 free rewards by January 3 by opening one present a day. Besides these rewards, players can earn two different cosmetics by completing 10 WinterFest challenges.

Players can unlock the Snowmando board glider once they have completed seven challenges. However, to avail of the Ffrosty back bling in Fortnite Chapter 3, they will need to complete a total of 10 challenges.

As of now, players are only on day 9 of WinterFest challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This makes it difficult to get the Ffrosty back bling early. Fortunately, there is a trick that helps players unlock a secret WinterFest challenge, allowing them to complete the tenth challenge on day nine itself.

Secret Fortnite WinterFest Challenge to get the Ffrosty back bling early

A few days ago, players discovered a secret Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge that they could complete early. One of the challenges from the entire set counts progress even before it is officially available. This allowed players to get ahead of the clock and claim the Snowmando board early. Now, players can do the same with the Ffrosty llama back bling.

The last of all the Fortnite WinterFest 2021 challenges is for players to "give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade". Although this challenge isn't unlocked yet, players can still complete it and add it to their progress. To do so:

Find a Chiller Grenade in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Fire it close to/at an enemy. Freeze their feet using the Chiller Grenade.

If players have completed this and all other Fortnite WinterFest 2021 challenges till day 9, they can claim the Ffrosty llama back bling early.

How to search a treasure chest under a holiday tree in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Fortnite WinterFest 2021 challenge for day 9 is to search a treasure chest under a holiday tree. The challenge is extremely simple. There are several holiday trees all around the island. Although not all of them spawn treasure chests, players will have enough time to look around and find one.

Holiday tree locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via TaborHill/YT)

As soon as players open a treasure chest under the holiday tree, they will complete the day nine challenge. If they have completed all the previous challenges as well as the secret challenge, they will receive the Ffrosty back bling in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 early.

