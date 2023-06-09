How to get Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella

For the past few days, the Fortnite online community has been abuzz with leaks and speculations. Now that Chapter 4 Season 3 is finally live, it's time for loopers to get back to the grind. As the majority of players know, a brand new Victory Umbrella comes with each new season. Up for grabs, anyone can claim it. All they have got to do is win a Fortnite match across any Battle Royale format. The best thing about it is that it's free and obtainable throughout the season.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Victory Umbrella for Chapter 4 - Season 3



Nana-Brella Victory Umbrella for Chapter 4 - Season 3Nana-Brella https://t.co/UvXmZxDEfP

The Victory Umbrella, as in its legacy, represents a key aspect of new season. Since Chapter 4 Season 3 has a wilderness theme, the item draws inspiration from the same and looks like a banana tree that has the fruit in place of leaves.

Fortnite players can claim the Victory Umbrella for free

Keeping up with their tradition, the developers are offering a free glider to the players once again. All they have got to do is win a Battle Royale match. Once they claim their first ever win of Chapter 4 Season 3, they will get the glider.

For the unversed, the Fortnite Victory Umbrella is nothing but a glider and only serves a cosmetic purpose. An evolution of the default option, it has many iterations, exclusive to each new season.

Anyone can claim the Victory Umbrella, but each is a limited-run and is almost impossible to claim once the season concludes. All in all, the Victory Umbrella is an uncommon yet exclusive cosmetic.

More about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella

Fortnite dataminers and insiders were able to leak almost every major aspect of Chapter 4 Season 3, but the Victory Umbrella. The elusive glider remained a mystery until very late.

Although, the majority of the players knew that the glider will match the theme of the season nobody expected it to look a bunch of bananas. Very well thought, the Nana-Brella, as it is officially called, does match the overarching theme of the season.

Topped with a crown, the Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 3 Victory Umbrella has big bananas instead of leaves. The trunk, however seems appropriate, just like a banana tree. The overall look and feel of the Nana-Brella matches Peely and would make for a befitting glider.

If we were to compare the latest Victory Umbrella with the past models, it stands out. While we did have a tropical-inspired glider in the past, it still maintained the silhouette of a regular umbrella.

Poll : 0 votes