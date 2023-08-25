How to get the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 victory umbrella

Just like every other season, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will also have a unique victory umbrella which represents the overall theme of the season. So considering that Last Resort is following a heist theme, the victory umbrella will also reflect the overall color and the theme of the current season. This item, however, is just a cosmetic, so it does affect gameplay in any way.

For the uninitiated, umbrellas are usually gliders that players deploy while jumping from the Battle Bus, or whenever they jump from a launch pad or fall from a rift, That said, here's how players can get their hands on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 victory umbrella easily.

How to unlock the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 victory umbrella easily

As the name suggests, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 victory umbrella is given to players who manage to win their first match in the new season. This is essentially a free cosmetic, with winning a match being the only requirement.

You will have to win a match in the Battle Royale lobby, but there's no restriction on the mode, nor do you have to win the match with a teammate.

How to win a match easily in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Winning a match in Fortnite takes a certain amount of skill and strategy, but it also involves a lot of luck as well. Since it's a new season, you just might find it easier to drop in early and win the very first match you play because everyone's still figuring out where things are on the map.

That said, here are a few tips that you can follow:

Select a drop location that is away from the center of the map. Usually, players tend to land in the middle, so landing towards the edge of the island and then making your way towards the circle should ideally give you enough time and space to load up and knock your enemies out cold.

Try to either be the first few people or the last few people to jump off the Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. That way, you'll land at the edge of the map and away from the major chunk of the lobby.

Always remember, any weapon is better than having no weapon at all. So pick up whatever you get.

If you see an enemy running away from you, try not to engage them. If you do so, make sure you have enough bullets. You don't want to walk into a trap without enough ammo.

Health and shield potions will always be your best friend.

Always aim for the head!

These are a few tips that you can take into account while you're trying to get your hands on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 victory umbrella. Good luck looper!

