How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

If Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is the first time you're stepping into Epic Games' battle royale, then the concept of V-Bucks might be new to you. This is a premium in-game currency that you will need to purchase with real money, and you can then use it to purchase certain cosmetics from the in-game item shop. Fortunately, there are also methods by which you can earn V-Bucks in game.

Just like every other season, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass has a few free tiers that will reward you with V-Bucks. So how many can you earn this season?

How to get free V-Bucks from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass will reward you with no more than 200-300 V-Bucks if you're on the free tier. In case you've purchased the premium version, then you will receive a full 1000 V-Bucks, which is the cost of purchase itself.

However, to do so, you will have to max out the Battle Pass in order to unlock all the rewards. Once you have done that, you can either wait for the next season and purchase the new Battle Pass, or you can spend your V-Bucks on some cosmetics in the Fortnite Item Shop that you want to buy.

The cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass are pretty cool. So its best that you save up the V-Bucks for next season, unless something really interesting arrives during the upcoming weeks of this season itself. Furthermore, if you've subscribed to Fortnite Crew, then you will be rewarded with a special skin, the seasonal Battle Pass, and an additional 1000 V-Bucks every month, for as long as you remain subscribed to the service.

Unfortunately, there's no other way to earn Fortnite V-Bucks for free. There are several websites that make such claims, but they're usually known for stealing user account data. So if you ever come across a website that makes such claims, it's best that you steer clear from it. That way, both your Epic Games account and your online identity willl be protected.

Furthermore, there are also ways to purchase V-Bucks at a cheaper rate, but it's not advisable to do so. The developers usually have strict measures in place. If you use unlawful means to purchase the currency for cheap, not only will they be taken away from your account, but you will also lose out on any cosmetic that you purchased with them. If you really want V-Bucks, then purchasing the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass is the best way to go about it.

