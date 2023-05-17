How to get the free Burn Bright emote in Fortnite

The Burn Bright emote in Fortnite can be obtained by playing its new Ranked mode. The item was released with the v24.40 update on Wednesday, May 17, but earning it requires a lot of time and effort. This emote is the most prestigious reward from the Ranked play in Season Zero, which is why Epic Games has made it relatively difficult to unlock.

Burn Bright in Fortnite is the new Ranked mode's final reward. It only comes with one prerequisite: acquire all the previous bonuses offered by this mode first.

If you'd like to know how to unlock the emote in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, this article will explain everything you need to know about Ranked Play and its final reward.

Burn Bright emote in Fortnite can be unlocked by playing the Ranked mode

The Burn Bright emote in Fortnite Chapter 4 can be unlocked with competitive play (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite's Ranked mode has brought seven new divisions players can progress through. However, the new emote doesn't have to be unlocked by getting promoted to one of these tiers. Instead, you have to complete special Ranked quests.

At the start of every Ranked match in Fortnite, you will receive an urgent quest. By completing these missions, you will unlock exclusive cosmetic items, such as sprays, loading screens, and emoticons.

More specifically, you will get access to one reward for every five urgent quests you complete. Once you unlock all the 10 free cosmetics, you will also unlock the Burn Bright emote in Fortnite Ranked Season Zero.

Burn Bright emote in Fortnite looks amazing (Image via Epic Games)

To earn the free cosmetic item in the first Ranked season, you will have to unlock all these items first:

Get in the Ring loading screen (five urgent quests)

Trophy banner icon

GG Gnarly emoticon

Purrpendicular spray

Heart-skull banner icon

GG Gleam emoticon

Shark Surfers spray

Rocket banner icon

Knuckles Up emoticon

Quad Squad spray (50 urgent quests)

Once you earn the Quad Squad spray, the exclusive emote will also be added to your Fortnite locker. It shows off your current rank color, which makes it very unique.

This Ranked season will conclude with Chapter 4 Season 3, and the emote will likely no longer be available after this period. Considering that it is the Ranked mode's final reward, it will likely be regarded as very rare in the future.

