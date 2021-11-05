How to get a free El Chapulin Colorado spray in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over in almost a month's time. Gamers will certainly remember it for the numerous collaborative events that were introduced by Epic Games.

The season offered several free rewards for gamers to claim from the Item Shop. Since the season has a few weeks left to go, it can be speculated that some more rewards are on the way.

It was recently revealed that gamers can get hold of the El Chapulin Colorado spray in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The reward is absolutely free and players can claim it by performing some simple actions in the game.

This article will guide gamers on claiming the spray for free.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: El Chapulin Colorado spray is available only for a limited time

Epic's wide range of collaborations is not unknown to gamers. The developers have rolled out frequent collaborative events to add new dimensions to Fortnite, which would keep players glued to the game.

El Chapulin Colorado, one of the most well-known television comedies hailing from Mexico, is the latest on the list. It was recently revealed that gamers can get hold of the spray for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The spray is available with the help of special codes. Gamers who get hold of the codes will be rewarded with the El Chapulin Colorado spray for free.

Data miner iFireMonkey recently revealed a set of codes that gamers can use to get the reward:

SXV3B-ZCH4K-DZ7BW-RESAC

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



5K Uses - Thanks



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… ¡SÍGANME LOS BUENOS! Spray CodeSXV3B-ZCH4K-DZ7BW-RESAC5K Uses - Thanks @FN_Assist for letting me know about it! ¡SÍGANME LOS BUENOS! Spray CodeSXV3B-ZCH4K-DZ7BW-RESAC5K Uses - Thanks @FN_Assist for letting me know about it!epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/awYzz3Ur57

In order to get the reward, gamers will be required to visit the redeem section on the official Fortnite website.

Next, they'll be required to log in and type in the specific code to redeem the item. Once the item has been redeemed, gamers will need to visit Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The El Chapulin Colorado spray will reflect in their collections.

It should be noted with utmost priority that the code will be accessible for the first 5,000 gamers. Once this number is surpassed, the code won't work anymore in the game.

Edited by Sabine Algur