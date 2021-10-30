Yet another collaboration arrives at Fortnite as players get to see Chapulín Colorado from the legendary Mexican television comedy. Although an unexpected one, it is certainly a welcome one for most Latin American fans.

The new skin is an exact replica of the parody superhero from the comedy series. It is extremely hilarious to look at, given the vintage touch and the funny costume. However, the best thing about the new Fortnite Chapulín Colorado outfit is that it's traversal.

This begs the question of how to get the Chapulin Colorado skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Unfortunately, the skin will only appear in the item shop and players will have to shell out some V-bucks for it. There are no quests or challenges to get the skin.

Everything we know about Chapulin Colorado skin in Fortnite

The Chapulin Colorado skin in Fortnite comes in various styles. There are 11 different versions of the outfit that are inspired by other default characters. These include:

Agente Colorado Capitana Colorada Soldado Colorado Amazona Colorada Guerrero Colorado Guerrera Colorada Héroe Colorado Heroína Colorada Defensor Colorado Defensora Colorada

The Chapulin Colorado set in Fortnite also includes the Paralizatrón CH-3000 Back Bling, Chipote Chillón Pickaxe, and Que no panda el cúnico! emote. All these items are classic souvenirs from the comedy show.

The set will arrive in the Fortnite item shop on November 1 and it might cost 2,000 V-bucks. The individual skins might cost less. However, players will have to wait until November 1 to find out more about the official details.

Siempre listo para salvar el día. ¡El Chapulín Colorado salta hacia Fortnite el 1 de Noviembre!



fn.gg/ChapulinColora… Más ágil que una tortuga, más fuerte que un ratón, más noble que una lechuga, su escudo es un corazón... ¡Es El Chapulín Colorado!Siempre listo para salvar el día. ¡El Chapulín Colorado salta hacia Fortnite el 1 de Noviembre! Más ágil que una tortuga, más fuerte que un ratón, más noble que una lechuga, su escudo es un corazón... ¡Es El Chapulín Colorado!Siempre listo para salvar el día. ¡El Chapulín Colorado salta hacia Fortnite el 1 de Noviembre!fn.gg/ChapulinColora… https://t.co/jWAgp9cqAg

Why is Chapulin Colorado coming to Fortnite?

The popular Mexican comedy series completes 51 years of its existence. In honor of the occasion, Fortnite has decided to release the Chapulin Colorado set. Roberto Gómez Fernández, the creator of the series, expressed how happy he was to work on the collaboration with Fortnite.

"We are very excited about this collaboration, making this type of alliance is always enriching for the two parties involved, we like to see El Chapulín Colorado in video games, and we are very happy to create new experiences and thus take him to other generations"

Even the trailer announcing the arrival of El Chapulín Colorado is stacked with popular references to pay homage to the popular show.

