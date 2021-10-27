When is Naruto coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Expected release date, Kakashi & Sasuke, and more

The much-awaited Fortnite Naruto collaboration is finally happening after data miners have discovered new assets in the game files. As Epic Games adds more Naruto-related files, one can assume that the skin will be released soon.

All that remains is an official announcement by Epic Games. Numerous leaks have made fans desperate and they keep on asking for the Fortnite Naruto skin release date.

The number of game files relating to the Fortnite Naruto collaboration confirms that the skin will indeed be arriving in Chapter 2 Season 8. In fact, it is so close that certain leakers predict it will be added to the game within the next few updates. With that in mind, fans can expect the collaboration to be released around November 5.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

Everything we know about the Fortnite Naruto collaboration

Previously, leakers found an NPC file named "Headband" which they assumed hinted towards the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite. Following this discovery, leakers also found files named "HeadbandK" and "HeadbandS" that they think hint towards the arrival of Sasuke and Kakashi along with Naruto.

To cement these rumors, data miners also found a new creative coin that is exactly like the ramen in Naruto, as well as a scroll similar to the one Naruto keeps at the back of the Sage outfit. This all but confirms the arrival of the Fortnite Naruto skin.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s

- Maximum Range: 300 meters

- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

Since Fortnite is getting weekly updates for the Fortnitemares 2021 event, players feel that the Fortnite Naruto skin will be a part of the next few updates. This means Naruto could be in update v18.40 or v18.50.

Players can also expect to see a Naruto mythic boss in Fortnite who they will have to defeat to obtain the explosive Kunai knives. These mythic weapons will certainly make the game more interesting while also enjoying the Naruto theme.

When is Fortnite update v18.40 coming?

The Fortnite Naruto collaboration comes with the Naruto, Kakashi, and Sasuke skin. Leaks also suggest that Naruto will be a mythic boss who will drop mythic Kunai knives. All these exciting leaks have gotten fans desperate about the arrival of this collaboration.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX We don't know the damage yet, but it might get added next update! We don't know the damage yet, but it might get added next update!

If the collaboration arrives in update v18.40, players can expect the skins to be in the game on November 3, but should the Naruto skin in Fortnite come with update v18.50, it could release around November 10.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee