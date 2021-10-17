Kurama may be dead in 'Boruto,' but Fortnite may soon reincarnate the 9-tailed beast

Epic Games' battle royale game Fortnite is the last hope for many Naruto fans to see Kurama once again. The 9-tailed beast recently died in the ongoing run of Boruto. However, the latest Fortnite leak suggests that Kurama is going to be a part of the upcoming anime collaboration.

Several dataminers recently got their hands on an encrypted file codenamed "HeadbandK." All those waiting eagerly for the Fortnite Naruto skin instantly jumped to the conclusion that this could be hinting at an anime character with a headband. Moreover, the letter K could stand for his Kurama, the 9-tailed beast.

A Fortnite Naruto collaboration was teased even before Chapter 2 Season 8 began. In fact, it was part of the leaks included in the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom trial. Fans have been waiting for the collaboration to arrive ever since. However, even after a 100% confirmation from Epic CCO Donald Mustard, Naruto is still absent from Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic added an NPC last patch with the codename "Headband", there 0 other info about this NPC tho, could it FINALLY be Naruto? 👀 Epic added an NPC last patch with the codename "Headband", there 0 other info about this NPC tho, could it FINALLY be Naruto? 👀 https://t.co/vhAkQWJJxl

Leaks suggest Kurama from Naruto might come to Fortnite

The encrypted file found by dataminers wouldn't be the first suggestion that Kurama is coming to the battle royale game. In fact, there have been previous rumors that a Kurama Fortnite back bling is going to arrive with the Naruto skin. It was supposed to be a befitting send-off to the beloved nine-tailed beast.

Regardless of how happy this leak might make fans, as it is another hint towards the arrival of a Fortnite Naruto collaboration, it is nothing concrete. Ever the dataminers have admitted that the suggestion that a Kurama back bling is arriving might definitely be a stretch.

HYPEX @HYPEX The full codename is "HeadbandK", might a stretch but.. could it be a Kurama variant? The full codename is "HeadbandK", might a stretch but.. could it be a Kurama variant? https://t.co/F5sCzP5xx3

Will a Fortnite Naruto collaboration arrive in Season 8?

Both Fortnite and Naruto fans would love to see the battle royale game reincarnate Kurama. However, the nine-tailed beast might not end up in the game if the collaboration never happens. It has already been weeks since the ongoing season started, and there is no official news on the anime collaboration.

The season only has a few weeks remaining before it ends, and the window for the Fortnite Naruto crossover to come is quickly closing. Therefore, there is a high chance that the deal between Epic Games and the anime producers fell through, and the collaboration might never arrive.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen