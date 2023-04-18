How to get free Fortnite pickaxe and spray in Chapter 4

Two more free Fortnite cosmetic items can be unlocked in Chapter 4 Season 2, and are available during a limited-time event. It's easy to add them to your locker. By participating in the Creative Builders event, you can earn the Cuddle Cube spray and the Lil' Sweeties pickaxe. The pickaxe looks amazing, which is why many Fortnite players will want to unlock it at the earliest.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on what you need to know about the latest free Fortnite cosmetics and how to unlock them.

Free Fortnite cosmetics can be unlocked by voting for Creative maps

Two free Fortnite cosmetics can be unlocked with the latest event (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games recently released a Creative Builders event that can be accessed on the game's official website. Creators have built several Creative maps, but players need to vote for them to earn exclusive cosmetic items.

The first reward, the Cuddle Cube spray, can be unlocked by voting for a theme. The Lil' Sweeties pickaxe is unlocked by playing Creative maps and voting for them.

Listed below are the steps to unlock these two free Fortnite cosmetics:

1) Visit event website

The first step you need to take is to open the event website (Image via Epic Games)

The first thing you need to do to unlock the two free cosmetic items is to visit the event website. You can do this on the official website of the video game (tap the link to open it).

2) Cast your vote

The Free Fortnite spray can be unlocked by casting a vote (Image via Epic Games)

After that, log in with your Epic Games account and interact with the "Cast Your Vote" button. Pick any theme of your choice and confirm your vote by clicking on the yellow button.

Once you do this, the Cuddle Cube spray will be added to your Fortnite locker. This phase is active until Thursday, April 20.

3) Play Creative maps and vote for your favorite

The free pickaxe can be unlocked by playing Creative maps and voting for your favorite (Image via Epic Games)

To unlock the Lil' Sweeties pickaxe, you will have to play all six Creative maps available during the event. Thereafter, you will need to pick your favorite map to unlock the free cosmetic item. You can only vote for one map.

The voting phase begins on May 6 and ends on May 12. Both rewards will be granted within three weeks of the conclusion of the Creative Builders event.

