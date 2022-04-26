How to get free Secret Sledge Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Secret Sledge pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3 has become the talk of the town, and for good reason. It's one of the cleanest skins in existence and looks fantastic. The best part about it is that players can acquire it for free.

Anyone can obtain this time-limited cosmetic by simply completing a few challenges. However, the tasks in question are time-bound as well.

Once the deadline is over, players will miss out on claiming their prize. That being said, here's how to claim the Secret Sledge Pickaxe in Fortnite.

MrBigsGaming @MrBigsGaming



Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! The #Fortnite Covert Ops quests are now in game!Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! The #Fortnite Covert Ops quests are now in game!Complete all 4 challenges from April 22nd through May 2nd and receive a total of 120,000 XP and the Secret Sledge Pickaxe! https://t.co/GiAAw2WLm3

Obtain the Secret Sledge Pickaxe in Fortnite by completing the Covert Ops challenge

Hopefully, most readers have already started and completed the first challenge on the list by now. If not, they have until April 26, 9 AM Eastern Time, to do so. Upon completing the challenge, they'll be eligible to finish the other three in line.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The first Covert Ops Quest is now available to complete in game! #Fortnite Covert Ops QuestsThe first Covert Ops Quest is now available to complete in game! #Fortnite Covert Ops Quests 🔥The first Covert Ops Quest is now available to complete in game! https://t.co/4037hPF08k

Based on this information, players will need to complete two more challenges to move on to the last challenge to earn the Secret Sledge. Here's a list of all the challenges that players have to complete:

1) April 22 - April 26

First stage: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Tilted Towers, Sanctuary, Greasy Grove, Condo Canyon).

Second stage: Eliminate Players in Zero Build (0/10).

2) April 26 - April 28

First stage: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (IO Outposts).

Second stage: Collect compromised Intel from IO Outposts in Zero Build (0/1).

3) April 28 - April 30

First stage: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads).

Second stage: Destroy Structures with a Tank in Zero Build (0/300).

4) April 30 - May 2

First stage: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Command Cavern, The Fortress).

Second stage: Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern, or The Fortress in Zero Build (0/1).

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Upon completing each challenge, players will receive 30,000 experience points for their efforts. They can earn 120,000 XP in total within a few days. Furthermore, given how easy they are to tackle, readers will not struggle much to complete them in solo mode.

However, if they do feel challenged, Fortnite bot lobbies can always be used to undertake the challenges. This is legal in the eyes of Epic Games, and players will not be banned for using them.

