How to get free skins in Fortnite Season 7: Is it possible?

Skins make Fortnite a better place. One thing Fortnite has that truly sets it apart from other Battle Royale games is its creativity. Instead of being one of a few Legends like Apex Legends, or generic soldiers like in PUBG or Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite players have ultimate creativity in their player. They can have almost any skin they want and match it with various other cosmetics.

Getting skins for their favorite characters from outside properties or even the best of the Fortnite exclusives is a big part of the game. The amount of V-Bucks required to get a lot of skins can add up quickly. Sometimes there are free skins, like the PlayStation exclusive or the Galaxy skin (though not ultimately free), and players like to make use of these.

Free skins available for Fortnite Season 7

Currently, there aren't any free skins. At least not in the sense that Epic Games and Fortnite just hand them to players without any requirement or stipulation. Sometimes they do that, but it doesn't appear that Season 7 will have any of those. It's possible they will in the future, as Season 7 isn't finished yet, but right now there aren't any free skins.

There are plenty of free items available to those who don't buy the battle pass but collect battle stars and level up, but none of them are skins. These are all the items.

Kymera Banner Icon

Fishstick Janky Back Bling

Mercurial Spray

100 V-Bucks

Oozey Weapon Wrap

Alie-Yum Emoticon

Planet Banner Icon

Grand Finale Loading Screen

Sunny's Lander Glider

Axe 2 Grind Music

Fever Dream Emoticon

Guggi Was Here Spray

Mlem Emoticon

Kittanas Harvesting Tool

Spire Strike Loading Screen

Vulcan Salute Emote

100 V-Bucks

Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Stand Together Spray

Light Streak Contrail

Alien Banner Icon

Slone's Mission Loading Screen

8-Ball Janky Back Bling

Slone Spray

Alien Door Banner Icon

Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap

Big Heff Emoticon

*Buurrrpp* Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Rick Dance Emote

There are "free" skins in the battle pass that buyers can get without paying V-Bucks, but they essentially cost the price of the battle pass, so they're ultimately not free. There were some in the past, like Thanos, that had a tournament to win the skin for free, but that's not active anymore.

