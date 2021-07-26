How to get free skins in Fortnite Season 7: Is it possible?

Skins make Fortnite a better place. One thing Fortnite has that truly sets it apart from other Battle Royale games is its creativity. Instead of being one of a few Legends like Apex Legends, or generic soldiers like in PUBG or Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite players have ultimate creativity in their player. They can have almost any skin they want and match it with various other cosmetics.
Getting skins for their favorite characters from outside properties or even the best of the Fortnite exclusives is a big part of the game. The amount of V-Bucks required to get a lot of skins can add up quickly. Sometimes there are free skins, like the PlayStation exclusive or the Galaxy skin (though not ultimately free), and players like to make use of these.
Free skins available for Fortnite Season 7
Currently, there aren't any free skins. At least not in the sense that Epic Games and Fortnite just hand them to players without any requirement or stipulation. Sometimes they do that, but it doesn't appear that Season 7 will have any of those. It's possible they will in the future, as Season 7 isn't finished yet, but right now there aren't any free skins.
There are plenty of free items available to those who don't buy the battle pass but collect battle stars and level up, but none of them are skins. These are all the items.
- Kymera Banner Icon
- Fishstick Janky Back Bling
- Mercurial Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Oozey Weapon Wrap
- Alie-Yum Emoticon
- Planet Banner Icon
- Grand Finale Loading Screen
- Sunny's Lander Glider
- Axe 2 Grind Music
- Fever Dream Emoticon
- Guggi Was Here Spray
- Mlem Emoticon
- Kittanas Harvesting Tool
- Spire Strike Loading Screen
- Vulcan Salute Emote
- 100 V-Bucks
- Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool
- Stand Together Spray
- Light Streak Contrail
- Alien Banner Icon
- Slone's Mission Loading Screen
- 8-Ball Janky Back Bling
- Slone Spray
- Alien Door Banner Icon
- Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap
- Big Heff Emoticon
- *Buurrrpp* Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Rick Dance Emote
There are "free" skins in the battle pass that buyers can get without paying V-Bucks, but they essentially cost the price of the battle pass, so they're ultimately not free. There were some in the past, like Thanos, that had a tournament to win the skin for free, but that's not active anymore.