Fortnite Season 7: All free rewards players can unlock without purchasing the Battle Pass

The new Battle Pass for Fortnite's Season 7 is packed full of cool cosmetics that play along with the alien theme like with many others. Perhaps the most hyped-up skin, Rick Sanchez, can be unlocked at Battle Pass level 100 for players who put in the time.

While many of these rewards can only be obtained by purchasing the Fortnite Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, some are available for free. Like the majority of the seasons prior, the free rewards usually don't rank as popular or as cool as the purchased battle pass ones.

Fortnite's free rewards in Chapter 2 Season 7

A different style of Battle Pass came with Season 7's alien invasion, returning Battle Stars to Fortnite and allowing players to have a little more freedom. The Fortnite Battle Stars remove the tiered system for rewards by giving players the option to choose their rewards.

For example, Fortnite players can opt out of the page 1 rewards and save their Battle Stars to purchase items from pages 2-10. Players who do not purchase the Battle Pass will obtain Battle Stars as others do when they level up but will have a limited array of rewards.

Though the system for Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 7 looks a little different, here's a list of the free rewards players can unlock without purchasing the Battle Pass.

Page 1

Kymera Banner Icon

Fishstick Janky Back Bling

Mercurial Spray

Page 2

100 V-Bucks

Oozey Weapon Wrap

Alie-Yum Emoticon

Page 3

Planet Banner Icon

Grand Finale Loading Screen

Sunny's Lander Glider

Page 4

Axe 2 Grind Music

Fever Dream Emoticon

Guggi Was Here Spray

Page 5

Mlem Emoticon

Kittanas Harvesting Tool

Spire Strike Loading Screen

Page 6

Vulcan Salute Emote

100 V-Bucks

Sunburnt Kittanas Style for Harvesting Tool

Page 7

Stand Together Spray

Light Streak Contrail

Alien Banner Icon

Page 8

Slone's Mission Loading Screen

8-Ball Janky Back Bling

Slone Spray

Page 9

Alien Door Banner Icon

Imagined Edge Weapon Wrap

Big Heff Emoticon

Page 10

*Buurrrpp* Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Rick Dance Emote

