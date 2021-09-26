How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 2  Season 8

Purchasing in-game items in Fortnite is common as gamers tend to own special cosmetics and in-game items. This in-game transaction is done with the help of V-Bucks. These transactions are a revenue-earning method for Epic Games.

Usually, a thousand V-Bucks costs around $10-15, while one cosmetic set can cost somewhere between 1000-2500 V-Bucks. This transition is significant as it proves that investing in V-Bucks is a costly affair. Therefore, gamers eagerly wait for opportunities to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Two ways to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Battle Pass

One of the best methods to earn V-Bucks is through the Battle Pass of every season. It is not exactly free, as the Battle Pass requires gamers to pay a nominal entry fee. However, the returns for the small price are huge. It's also a good investment.

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 costs around 950 V-Bucks. Each page of the Battle Pass has a certain amount of V-Bucks that can be claimed in the game.

You can claim 1500 V-Bucks through the Battle Pass. Investing 950 V-Bucks to access 1500 V-Bucks in return is an excellent way to earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic's mistakes

Another easy way to get free V-Bucks is to wait for Epic Games to commit an error. Developers usually roll them out as a sign of apology. Recently, gamers had the opportunity to earn free V-Bucks due to a minor mistake from the developer's side.

The Item Shop featured the Fortnite Shadows Rising pack that was available for a mere $9.91. This was a discounted offer as the original one costs a little over $19.

The pack description explicitly mentioned 1000 V-Bucks along with the cosmetics. However, gamers who purchased the pack received no such V-Bucks.

Epic was quick enough to spot their mistake, and they rolled out 1000 V-Bucks as compensation for players to claim in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

