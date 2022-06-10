How to get a free weapon Wrap in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Chapter 3 Season 3 has begun in Fortnite, and players are already receiving a free reward.

The reward comes in the form of a weapon Wrap that can make the game's guns look even better. It is labeled as the C3S2 Contender Wrap and comes with a distinct gold, black, and purple color scheme.

This isn't the first free reward being handed out in the battle royale, but it is the latest one in Chapter 3 Season 3. To get this free Wrap, players would have had to reach a certain division in last season's Arena mode.

How to have earned the C3S2 Contender weapon Wrap in Fortnite

Fortnite is starting to give its Arena players rewards for reaching specific ranks during a given season.

Here are all of the ranks players can reach in the current version of Arena mode:

Open League Division I

Open League Division 2

Open League Division III

Open League Division IV

Contender League Division I

Contender League Division II

Contender League Division III

Champion League Division I

Champion League Division II

Champion League Division III

As Chapter 3 Season 2 came to a close, players found themselves in different divisions. And only those who ended the season as part of one of the three Contender League Divisions are eligible to get the free weapon Wrap.

HYPEX @HYPEX Arena Rewards - Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level!



Finally rewards for competitive.. Arena Rewards - Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level!Finally rewards for competitive.. https://t.co/ZD2QMeFr6S

It's too late for anyone to reach those ranks now; however, those who made their way up from the Open League will have the Wrap waiting in their locker.

The Contender League is where the gameplay gets a bit more serious, as it is described as a "challenging competition" where players can compete for some great rewards.

Moving up the ranks in Fortnite Arena requires players to perform well with regard to the number of eliminations amassed and high placements. This earns them Hype Points, which helps them rank up.

At least 2,000 Hype Points were needed in Chapter 3 Season 2 for a player to make it to the Contender League.

For those who may have just missed out or didn't play Arena at all, next season may bring similar rewards for those who perform well in this Season's Arena. Players must be sure to dive into the mode, earn some wins, and get ready for a free reward just for reaching the Contender League.

Tips for ranking up in Arena

Some players may not have reached the ranks of the Contender League in the Fortnite Arena last season. Those that didn't but want to in Chapter 3 Season 3 can use the tips mentioned below.

Here are some tips to reach higher ranks in Arena mode:

Land in an unpopulated area

Survive as placement points are worth much more

Avoid third-party fights

Stay near the edge of the circle to pick off stray players

Use cosmetics that aren't too attention-grabbing

Following these hints will help players last longer in Arena mode, earning them those precious placement Hype Points so that a spot in the Contender League can easily be obtained.

