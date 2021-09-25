How to get gold, blue, and green Kevin Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players who were expecting the return of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite have been treated with three different types of Cubes in Chapter 2 Season 8. There is a Golden Cube or the Queen Cube that is expected to be encapsulating the Queen character from the Last Reality group. The second one is the regular Kevin the Cube who comes in the color purple. The last one is Bluevin or the Blue Cube who lies alone in the mountains on the map.

The three sets of Cubes are currently dictating the storyline in Season 8 and whatever will happen by the end of this season will see these Cubes right in the thick of it.

However, if Fortnite players intend to create Cubes of their own with different colors, they can also do so in Fortnite's very own Creative Mode. This article will list out the steps players need to follow to create Cubes of different colors.

How to create Kevin Cubes of various colors in Fortnite Creative Mode

For those who are unaware, Fortnite's Creative Mode allows players to create anything they want on a map. They can create a whole new map from scratch and design it with multiple different objects that they can choose from the available options.

Players can also craft out Kevin the Cube in multiple different colors in this mode. Below are the steps players need to follow to create cubes of different colors:

Load into Fortnite Creative mode and open a map where the Cubes will be designed. Go to the menu and then Galleries. From the available playsets gallery, search for Kevin Cube Gallery. This playset should show two Cubes, one purple and the other, a darker shade of purple. Choose the darker one. Place the Cube anywhere on the map and then resize and make it smaller or larger based on the character's height. Search for 'lights' in the main menu and from the Devices tab, select Customizable Light. Go to the settings for the Light and change the type to 'Spotlight.' Next, turn the intensity all the way up to 100% and set the size to huge. Place the device outside the Cube's periphery and make sure the arrow is always pointing at the Cube. Choose the light color from the menu according to your own choice. Place multiple Light devices on every side to make the color appear even more brighter. Change according to choice. Change the color of the Cube from the menu and enjoy Kevin in multiple shades.

Players can also watch the video below to get a more vivid understanding of the technique.

Players can also select a 'Party' rhythm from the Light menu to see Kevin the Cube turn into a disco ball. Additionally, there are multiple different variations available for players to explore and enjoy.

