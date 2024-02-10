How to get Guardian Lin Skin in Fortnite

Guardian Lin is the latest Skin/Outfit to be added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1. Epic Games introduced this in celebration of Chinese New Year (Year Of The Dragon). She is not the only Skin/Outfit added to the Item Shop for the occasion.

Wukong and his Pickaxe have been added in as well. They can be found under the "Year Of The Dragon" tab. However, the selection of cosmetics for this tab is rather limited for the most part. Nevertheless, Epic Games will likely add more themed cosmetics as time passes.

That being said, for now, here is how to Guardian Lin Skin/Outfit and other cosmetics in the game.

Guardian Lin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (February 10, 2024), Guardian Lin and all other associated cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can purchase the cosmetics via the Bundle or individually per their needs.

Here's a list of all Guardian Lin cosmetics:

Guardian Lin (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Dragon's Rest (Back Bling)

The Jade Dragon (Pickaxe)

Golden Guardian (Item Wrap)

The Guardian Lin Bundle will cost 1,700 V-Bucks. It contains both the Battle Royale Outfit and LEGO Style (Guardian Lin), Back Bling (Dragon's Rest), Pickaxe (The Jade Dragon), and Wrap (Golden Guardian).

For those who want to purchase just the Outfit, it can be bought individually. It is priced at 1,200 V-Bucks and will come with a Back Bling. The Pickaxe and Item Wrap can also be purchased individually for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively. However, given that the Guardian Lin Bundle comes at a discounted price, it's more economical to purchase it rather than buying the cosmetics individually.

How long will Guardian Lin stay in Fortnite Item Shop?

For the time being, the Guardian Lin Skin is available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but that may change after a few rotations. Since this Skin/Outfit is part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, it should stay in the Item Shop for at least a week. This will give players a chance to purchase the Guardian Lin Bundle before it's vaulted.

Furthermore, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in full throttle, Epic Games will want to prioritize those cosmetics. As such, they may be moved higher up in the Item Shop over the weekend. Nevertheless, since cosmetics rotate and Guardian Lin is not exclusive, it will come back to the Item Shop later as well.

