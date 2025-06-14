How to get Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite

The Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 3 Super with the update v36.00. The characters are part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Fox. It began with Family Guy in Chapter 5 of Season 1, and the roster of characters has only grown since then.

There are three characters from three different franchises: King of the Hill, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Each has its associated cosmetics that are part of its respective show.

With that in mind, here's how to get the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of June 14, 2025, the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Animated Dads" Tab. They can be purchased via their respective Bundles.

Hank Hill Bundle

Hank Hill Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

This bundle contains five cosmetics that are part of the King of the Hill Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:

Hank Hill (Outfit) - 1,500

Sirloin'd Tongs (Pickaxe) - 800

Strickland Propane Tank (Back Bling) - 200

Alley Hangout (Emote) - 500

Gas Gauge (Wrap + Animated) - 500

Bob Belcher Bundle

Bob Belcher Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

This bundle contains five cosmetics that are part of the Bob's Burgers Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:

Bob Belcher (Outfit) - 1,500

Flying Burger (Back Bling) - 400

Bob's Spatula (Pickaxe) - 500

Burger Of The Day (Emote) - 400

Bob's Happy Dance (Emote) - 400

Cleveland Brown Bundle

Cleveland Brown Bundle (Image via Epic Games)

This bundle contains four cosmetics that are part of the Family Guy Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:

Cleveland Brown (Outfit) - 1,500

Posted Mailbox (Pickaxe) - 800

Cleveland's Mailbag (Back Bling) - 200

Mailman's Stroll (Emote + Traversal) - 400

How long will the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite will remain listed until June 22, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 22, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

