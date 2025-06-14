How to get Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite

The Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 3 Super with the update v36.00. The characters are part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Fox. It began with Family Guy in Chapter 5 of Season 1, and the roster of characters has only grown since then.
There are three characters from three different franchises: King of the Hill, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Each has its associated cosmetics that are part of its respective show.
With that in mind, here's how to get the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite.
How to get the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of June 14, 2025, the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Animated Dads" Tab. They can be purchased via their respective Bundles.
Hank Hill Bundle
This bundle contains five cosmetics that are part of the King of the Hill Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:
- Hank Hill (Outfit) - 1,500
- Sirloin'd Tongs (Pickaxe) - 800
- Strickland Propane Tank (Back Bling) - 200
- Alley Hangout (Emote) - 500
- Gas Gauge (Wrap + Animated) - 500
Bob Belcher Bundle
This bundle contains five cosmetics that are part of the Bob's Burgers Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:
- Bob Belcher (Outfit) - 1,500
- Flying Burger (Back Bling) - 400
- Bob's Spatula (Pickaxe) - 500
- Burger Of The Day (Emote) - 400
- Bob's Happy Dance (Emote) - 400
Cleveland Brown Bundle
This bundle contains four cosmetics that are part of the Family Guy Set. You can either purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks or buy each cosmetic individually. Here is the list:
- Cleveland Brown (Outfit) - 1,500
- Posted Mailbox (Pickaxe) - 800
- Cleveland's Mailbag (Back Bling) - 200
- Mailman's Stroll (Emote + Traversal) - 400
How long will the Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Hank Hill, Bob Belcher, and Cleveland Brown skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 22, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.
