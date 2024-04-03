Lace and Paradox Skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7. Despite being years old, both characters (especially Paradox) have stood the test of aesthetic time, so to speak. Given that Paradox has a very unique look, players are still interested in cosplaying as them in-game. Lace, on the other hand, is more grounded in design, but she does have an additional style.

In addition to this, both characters have LEGO Styles as well now. Given that the LEGO Fortnite update (v29.10) added cars to the game, players have never been more excited to explore their world. That being said, here is how to get Lace and Paradox Skins in Fortnite.

Lace and Paradox Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Lace and Paradox Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (April 3, 2024), the Lace and Paradox Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Ouroboros Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of six cosmetic items that are part of the Ouroboros Bundle. They are:

Lace (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Paradox (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Stitches (Back Bling)

Eternal (Back Bling)

Vision (Pickaxe)

Equilibrium (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Ouroboros Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the original price was 4,000 V-Bucks).

Those who want to purchase Lace (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) and Paradox (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. They will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each and contain cosmetics associated with each character. Stitches (Back Bling) will come with Lace, while Eternal (Back Bling) will come with Paradox.

Vision (Pickaxe) and Equilibrium (Glider) can be purchased individually for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively. That being said, given the prices of the cosmetic items individually, it is cheaper to purchase the Ouroboros Bundle.

How long could Lace and Paradox Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Lace and Paradox Skins could be listed until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that the Lace and Paradox Skins are rather old, they will not be featured in the Item Shop for very long. At most, they could be listed until the end of this week. Essentially, they have only been re-introduced because of their newly added LEGO Styles. As such, they are not popular with a large audience and will be replaced by other cosmetics.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Is it worth purchasing Lace and Paradox Skins in Fortnite? Yes. No. 0 votes View Discussion