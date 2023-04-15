How to get the Made You Look Emote in Fortnite

The "Made You Look" Emote can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop in Fortnite. The Icon Series Emote is in collaboration with Meghan Trainor and features her song Made You Look, which was released in 2022. With Coachella being the headline collaboration for this week, other Icon Series Emotes related to music have also been added back to the Item Shop.

They can all be found under the "Turn The Music Up" section of the Item Shop. It's very likely that they will remain available for purchase until April 23, 2023. However, given that Icon Series Emotes rotate in and out of the Item Shop frequently, they will return soon. On that note, what does the community think about this new Icon Series Emote

What does the Fortnite community have to say about the Made You Look Emote?

The Made You Look has become a must-have Emote in-game (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Based on the 600 odd retweets and the almost 6,000 likes on the official tweet, it's safe to say that the majority of the community loves the Made You Look Emote. With this being Meghan Trainor's debut in the metaverse, there's all the more reason to celebrate. Here's what a few fans had to say about the Made You Look Emote:

As seen from the majority of the comments, the Made You Look Emote has already become popular within the community. While a few do think that the Emote is not worth the V-Bucks or is at best "okay," these perspectives are few and far between.

On that note, this leads to the question of whether or not Meghan Trainor will feature in-game in a more meaningful way. Given that other pop-artists, such as Ariana Grande, have played a key role in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 with the Rift Tour, could the developers be planning something similar for Meghan Trainor?

Will Fortnite do a musical event with Meghan Trainor in the future?

Fortnite @FortniteGame Flaunt it with the Made You Look Emote with moves by @jessqualter_ and @brookeblewitt and music by @Meghan_Trainor Flaunt it with the Made You Look Emote with moves by @jessqualter_ and @brookeblewitt and music by @Meghan_Trainor https://t.co/YridolJZvj

While a full-fledged live concert or live event is out of the question, it's very possible that a musical event could be conceptualized featuring Meghan Trainor. It would be similar to The Kid LAROI musical event that was hosted a while ago in-game.

However, this would all depend on how popular the artist is within the community and whether or not a collaboration would be worth the effort. That said, if a musical concert does occur, it will be held on the Creative Map. Nevertheless, Meghan Trainor will be featured in the Item Shop as well as an Icon Series Outfit.

With all that said, it's left to be seen if Epic Games will ever host a musical event featuring Meghan Trainor. Given that this has been happening more often than not, chances are high. With her latest hit "Mother," taking over the internet by storm, her popularity has no doubt soared and will create some hype in the community.

