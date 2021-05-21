How to get the NBA Champions Trophy back bling for free in Fortnite

The Fortnite x NBA event kicked off recently, and fans have the opportunity to claim some fantastic in-game rewards.

Fortnite has a long history of successful collaborations with various popular culture giants. The NBA collaboration is the most recent addition to the list.

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.



🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

Fortnite collabs are extremely popular among gamers as Epic Games gives them a unique opportunity to buy in-game items and event-specific cosmetics from the Item Shop.

Fortnite’s NBA association provides gamers with the opportunity to get in-game items for free. This article reveals details of the free rewards that loopers can obtain by participating in the NBA collaboration event.

Fortnite Season 6 and the free NBA Champions Trophy back bling

This is the first time Fortnite and the NBA have collaborated, and to make it successful, a recent challenge was revealed. It allows loopers to win specific in-game rewards for free.

The event has been named Fortnite Team Battle. Loopers will have to participate and lead their favorite NBA team towards victory.

Popular data miner Shiina BR recently revealed that loopers could get hold of the NBA Championship Trophy back bling at no cost if they win the event.

The NBA Championship trophy back bling will also be available to others from the Item Shop later. An Epic employee even confirmed the news via Reddit.

In case you didn't know yet:



The "NBA Championship Trophy", which is a reward for the winning team in the NBA Team Battles, will also be available in the Item Shop at a later date!



An Epic Games employee confirmed this once again on Reddit today! pic.twitter.com/3UIAVTxlbz — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 20, 2021

Gamers need to visit the official website to participate in the challenge by joining their favorite NBA team. They will need to collect points for the team by completing various challenges in-game. The NBA team with the maximum points will be the winners of the event.

All the winning team members will get 500 V-Bucks and the coveted NBA Championship Trophy back bling as a reward.

Each NBA team can have a maximum of 15000 participants who will be known as Teammates. Once the quota of Teammates is complete, gamers can join the NBA team as fans.

The free V-Bucks will only be rewarded to the Teammates. Fans will miss out on the V-Bucks, but they'll be able to get the NBA Championship Trophy back bling free of cost.

Members of the second-placed NBA team will be rewarded with 300 V-Bucks, whereas those from the third-ranked side will get 100 V-Bucks.

The Fortnite x NBA collaboration is an amazing opportunity for gamers to claim free V-Bucks and get hold of the NBA Championship Trophy back bling. Loopers should capitalize on this opportunity and try their best to get the free awards.