How to get up to 500 V-Bucks free from the NBA x Fortnite Collaboration in Season 6

The Fortnite x NBA collaboration has kicked off, and loopers have a fantastic opportunity to claim exclusive rewards from the event.

V-Bucks are an in-game currency that is necessary to buy items in the Item Shop. Loopers often seek the opportunity to get hold of free V-Bucks. Their latest collaboration with the NBA provides them the opportunity to earn free V-Bucks by leading NBA teams to victory.

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.



YouTuber Chillnikov recently revealed the details of the event. This article will discuss the event and show loopers how to get hold of free V-Bucks.

Fortnite Season 6: Free V-Bucks as NBA collaboration reward

For years, Fortnite has collaborated with popular cultural giants such as Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and the NFL. This collaboration has been one of the most successful ones. Recently it was revealed that Epic games made a staggering $50 million by selling NFL cosmetics.

Fortnite has collaborated with the NBA for the first time, and fans are ecstatic about it. The recent collaboration also revealed a new challenge for gamers.

Loopers will have to participate in the Fortnite Team Battle to lead their favorite NBA team to victory. It was also revealed that gamers have the opportunity to win 500 V-Bucks if they win the event.

The battle is on!

The battle is on!

Join one of the teams and lead it to the victory!

To take part in the challenge, loopers will need to visit the official website of Fortnite Team Battle. Loopers will have to join their favorite NBA team and sign up.

Completing various challenges in Fortnite will fetch points for the teams. The team with the most points at the end of the event will emerge as the winners.

Completing three challenges will reward gamers with a Fortnite Spray. Gamers who meet all five challenges will be able to score a Fortnite Banner.

Every member of the third-placed team will win 100 free V-Bucks. At the same time, members of the second-placed team will win 300 V-Bucks for free.

Members of the team that secures pole position will receive 500 V-Bucks for free. The NBA Championship Trophy Back Bling will also be rewarded to the members of the winning team.

It must be noted that each of these NBA teams can have 15000 players. These 15000 players will be termed as "Teammates" and will help the team towards victory. Gamers can join the teams as fans in case the ‘Teammates’ section is complete.

Fortnite x NBA Team Battles News

Los Angeles Lakers officially has 15K members!



You can still join, however you'll be marked as a Fan [You won't get V-Buck rewards, only cosmetic rewards. You still get challenges and such to do to help your chosen team win!]

Free V-Bucks are exclusively for "Teammates," and fans will only receive cosmetic rewards.

Popular data miners have revealed that the Fortnite x NBA event will feature NBA skins from the Item Shop. Loopers have a fantastic opportunity to get some free V-Bucks to spend on their favorite NBA skins.