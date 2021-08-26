How to get the Octo weapon wrap for free in Fortnite Season 7

The Octo weapon wrap is one of Fortnite's most stylish cosmetic items ever. It was originally introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, but players can now unlock it for free in Chapter 2 Season 7.

The Octo wrap is a Rare animated skin that features an Octopus eye with moving tentacles. Here's everything players need to know about unlocking the skin for free.

Players need to watch Fortnite on Twitch to get the Octo wrap

By viewing some Fortnite Twitch streams, players can claim the Octo wrap as a free reward. This is the second and last chance for those who missed this opportunity when it was originally introduced during the Twitch Rivals Super Games.

As of now, only three creators are hosting Drop Enabled Fortnite Impostors streams. These include:

FNAssists informed about the Twitch streamers in a recent tweet:

After watching the aforementioned streamers for just 15 minutes, players can claim the Octo weapon wrap from their Twitch inventory.

How to link Twitch and Fortnite accounts

It is worth noting that players must link their Twitch and Epic Games accounts to claim the free Octo weapon wrap. They must also do so before watching the Drop Enabled Twitch streams.

The procedure to link the accounts is as follows:

Visit the Epic Games' Connected Accounts page while signed in. Click the connect button below Twitch Click the 'Link your Account' option Log in using the Twitch account credentials (if players are already logged in to their Twitch accounts, they don't need to complete this step) Click Authorize

Luckily, the Octo weapon wrap is available to anyone with a Twitch account and not just streamers. It is a simple, yet great way for players to access free skins and rewards.

Octo wrap is an animated Fortnite skin (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

Fortnite is a free-to-play game that primarily gets its revenue from the sale of cosmetic items via V-Bucks. Hence, such offers to get free skins are always a delight for players around the world.

Chapter 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and it will arrive with some highly-anticipated skins. Just to name a few, these include Naruto and Lady Gaga.

