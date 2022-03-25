How to get all Omni Chips in Week 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Every season, Fortnite players get something customizable. Throughout the season, there will be things that players can collect and use to customize a skin or other cosmetics.

In Chapter 2 Season 7, players collected alien artifacts for the Kymera skin. In Chapter 2 Season 8, it was paint buckets for the Toona Fish skin. Last season, players collected feathers to spend on masks for Haven.

This season, players are tasked with collecting Omni Chips to "reprogram" the Omni Sword, a battle pass cosmetic. Unlike the previous two iterations, this version of the currency will not come out of chests but will instead need to be collected at various locations. Here's where to get all of them for the first week.

Where all Omni Chips are located in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are currently nine available on the map, with several others being available from completing seasonal quests. The following quests will award a few Omni Chips each, provided players have unlocked the Omni Sword on the battle pass first:

Use the Repair Torch to fix a vehicle (200)

Spend Bars (500)

Search chests on IO Airships (3)

Mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sprinting (3)

Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon

Deal damage to IO Forces (500)

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match

The Omni Sword is on page one of the battle pass and will require seven battle stars.

Players are also challenged to find three Omni Chips at three different locations on the map:

Greasy Grove

Logjam Lumberyard

Mighty Monument

Here's where each of the Fortnite Omni Chips can be found:

Greasy Grove

Gamers can find one of the three inside the taco restaurant. It will be roughly in the middle of the restaurant in front of the counter. The second can be found directly through the front door of the restaurant in the center of the POI. The third and final Greasy Grove chip is located near the basketball court at the bottom of the POI.

Logjam Lumberyard

The first Omni Chip here can be found between a couple of woodpiles on the shore of the lake. The second is located in the middle of the large building with the red roof, where there is also a bounty board. The third and final chip can be found hovering near a pile of planks by the green barn.

Mighty Monument

The first chip is located on the front side of the landmark on the dock. The second is located on the opposite side of the island on a small bit of water (between a small plot of land and the island). The last chip is underneath the stone bridge on the upper side of the island.

All Omni Chips are large and quite visible, so players should see them from fairly far away. After collecting all of these, Fortnite gamers should have 23 Omni Chips total.

