How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has added more to the battle royale storyline and boasts some fun crossovers.

Epic Games struck a deal with Marvel and the collaborations haven't stopped ever since. The most recent character that has descended on the island is Miles Morales' uncle Aaron Davis, also known as Prowler.

Prowler was introduced during the Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance story trailer, but wasn't immediately added to the game. He is currently available and can be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass and completing the Prowler challenges.

How to get the Prowler outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Prowler has teamed with Dr. Slone and the IO in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Like the Cube Queen and The Foundation, Prowler is a special Battle Pass exclusive skin in Fortnite. Players need to get the Battle Pass to open up the challenges that unlock the character.

The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and can be purchased right from inside the battle royale. If a player has already purchased the Battle Pass for this season, the challenges should already be accessible.

Fortnite @FortniteGame It's the ultimate battle for the Zero Point in Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance! It's the ultimate battle for the Zero Point in Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance! https://t.co/b5l9H5zlwQ

Technically, there are nine Prowler challenges. Two of them, however, require other challenges to be completed, as opposed to having their own specific objectives.

Here are all nine challenges that players can complete as part of the Prowler set, along with instructions on how to unlock the character:

Prowler's Grasp (Emoticon) : Mod a Vehicle and drive it 500 meters in a single match

: Mod a Vehicle and drive it 500 meters in a single match On the Prowl (Loading Screen) : Collect 300 Bars

: Collect 300 Bars Mark of the Prowler (Wrap) : Headshot three opponents with a thermal weapon

: Headshot three opponents with a thermal weapon Sky Prowler (Glider) : Search 7 Chests in a single match before taking any damage

: Search 7 Chests in a single match before taking any damage Prowler Spray : Use any spray at The Daily Bugle

: Use any spray at The Daily Bugle Prowler Banner : Collect 3 different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match

: Collect 3 different weapon types of Epic rarity or higher in a single match Energy Claw (Harvesting Tool) : Deal 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding

: Deal 500 damage to opponents while crouched or sliding Prowler Skin : Complete 3 of the above Prowler challenges

: Complete 3 of the above Prowler challenges Slash and Smash (Emote): Complete all 7 objective-based Prowler challenges

Completing three Prowler challenges will unlock the supervillain's skin. There are no specific challenges or orders to adhere to, so players can do them as they see fit.

The easiest three to complete would be the use of a spray at The Daily Bugle point of interest, collecting 300 Bars, and searching the chests without taking damage.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Evade and eliminate with Prowler!



Complete quests from the Battle Pass to unlock the entire Prowler Set. Evade and eliminate with Prowler!Complete quests from the Battle Pass to unlock the entire Prowler Set. https://t.co/B020tS02qf

With that being said, dropping somewhere that has no players, getting all of its chests open and then rotating to another empty location won't be too much of a hassle either. The same goes for collecting the Bars. Just run over every Bar possible to pick them up.

Landing at The Daily Bugle and immediately using a spray is probably the simplest challenge found in the entire Battle Pass. Be sure to finish all three as quickly as possible to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite with no extra V-Bucks needed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul