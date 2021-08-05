How to redeem a free emote during Fortnite Season 7 live event (August 6 to 8)

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is going extremely well so far. This season has seen numerous collaborations, crossover events and more that brought a whole new roster of skins, emotes and assorted cosmetics to the game.

The Fortnite community is bustling with news right now as a lot has happened in the game already. Epic Games recently announced the Rift Tour in Fortnite, which will include a much-coveted concert by none other than pop icon Ariana Grande.

The Ariana Grande Rift Tour event will kick off on August 6 at 6.00 pm EST. To make sure that almost everyone gets to attend this much-awaited concert, the event will have five showtimes spanning three days. The timings are as follows:

Friday, August 6 (6.00 pm ET)

Saturday, August 7 (2.00 pm ET)

Sunday, August 8 (12.00 am ET)

Sunday, August 8 (10.00 am ET)

Sunday, August 8 (6.00 pm ET)

However, the game will have more in store for players once the Rift Tour live event concludes on August 8.

Players can redeem this cool new emote after completing the post-event challenges on Fortnite

Based on the leaks and data mines available in the Fortnite community, there will be three post-event challenges available to players. These challenges will either commence at the end of the first showtime, i.e., tomorrow at 6.00 pm EST, or they will be available to players after the entire live event ends, i.e., on August 8.

Upon completion of these three challenges, players will be able to grab the Ariana Grande emote for free!

The Rift Tour event has added a roster of exciting new skins and assorted cosmetics to the game. For instance, the Ariana Grande skin and assorted outfits are something every player will want to have for themselves.

Ariana Cosmetic Set pic.twitter.com/JOPkYRAZaG — Venom - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) August 4, 2021

The Rift Tour event is something the entire community is eagerly waiting for. After months of conjecture, leaks, rumors and speculation, players will finally get to see an Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite.

Many fans of the pop icon who do not play Fortnite are installing it just to get to watch this insane experience.

