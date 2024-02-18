How to get Skratch Company Rangers Bundle in Fortnite

The Skratch Company Rangers Bundle is the newest cosmetic set in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, it contains multiple skins that can be customized to a large extent. From the color to finer details like patterns, every aspect of these cosmetics can be adjusted as per your wants or needs. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of potential combinations you can try.

Unlike Maya, which was the first mainstream customizable skin, Skratch Company Rangers skins are not associated with any challenges or quests. Players do not need to complete tasks to gain access to all the customization options related to them. This will allow anyone who owns them to gain access to the modification options.

With that in mind, here is how to get the Skratch Company Rangers Bundle in Fortnite.

Skratch Company Rangers Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Skratch Company Rangers Bundle is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 18, 2024), the Skratch Company Rangers Bundle and all other associated cosmetics are listed in the Item Shop. Here is what the collection contains:

Wrecker (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Tactician (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Flashbang (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Guerilla (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Siege (Outfit +Styles + LEGO Style)

Banner (5)

Tactical Satchel and Field Machete have to be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

The complete bundle will cost 3,000 V-Bucks. The other cosmetics associated with the set have to be purchased separately. While this is rather disheartening, you can't do anything about it for the time being. Tactical Satchel (Back Bling) and Field Machete (Pickaxe) will cost 300 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

In the future, if Epic Games decides to club these cosmetics with the bundle, you can expect a refund to adjust the cost. This would make the collection even more worthwhile.

For how long will Skratch Company Rangers Bundle be available in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Skratch Company Rangers Bundle will be in rotation for a while (Image via Epic Games)

Since these cosmetics are new and being introduced towards the end of Chapter 5 Season 1, they should remain in the Item Shop for a while. As such, it is expected they will remain until the next major update v28.30. This will be the last big patch for Chapter 5 Season 1.

That said, if you miss out on purchasing the bundle now, there's no need to panic. It will be added back to the Item Shop after a few rotations. It's very likely that this collection will again be featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

