How to get Summer Crystal skin in Fortnite Season 7

There are many brand new skins coming to Fortnite this summer, with the Scuba Crystal skin being one of the most popular ones thus far.

While it hasn't released yet, Fortnite fans are eager to get their hands on this summertime edition of Crystal once it finally becomes available, and that should be fairly soon.

Chapter 2 Season 7 has kicked off with a bang and these skins are only going to make it an even more impressive season. Summer Crystal, as she is being mislabeled, is going to be a hot item in the shop.

How to get the Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The original Crystal skin is of the uncommon rarity. It has been seen in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks since it was first released in Fortnite Season X, back in 2019.

Now, the Scuba Crystal skin is on its way, and Fortnite players want to know how to get their hands on it. There may be a few different ways, but they all more than likely involve V-Bucks.

Outfits and Bundles will make their debut during Cosmic Summer, bringing beach-ready takes on classic Island stars. Get some air with Midsummer Midas, show off your beach bodyguard with Beach Brutus, surface up some summer fun with Scuba Crystal, and more @FNBRBananik #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/wLZ8Dt8bt3 — Mech - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Mech_FN) June 22, 2021

The Cosmic Summer Celebration began on June 22nd, truly signaling the start of summer in Fortnite.

Scuba Crystal will arrive in the item shop, but there are numerous datamines and indications that the skin will also be available as part of a bundle. That will include a variety of cosmetics.

Because i like predicting bundle prices:



Have my predictions of the upcoming item shop bundles:

(at least some that i care about lol)

The Brat: 1500

Scuba Crystal: 1100

Nitrojerry: 2600

Midsummer Midas: 1800 pic.twitter.com/dsXuOCwhwn — Λίνκ (@Lazy_1nk) June 23, 2021

The tweet above shows off the variety of bundles that should be available for Fortnite players to purchase. The Scuba Crystal bundle includes the skin, a back bling, an amazing harvesting tool, and a gorgeously designed loading screen, although the price is unknown at this time.

This bundle is going to make Epic Games a lot of money. Not much more can be revealed until it actually appears in the Item Shop, but for now, the way to get the "Summer Crystal" skin in Fortnite is simply to buy it or the bundle with V-Bucks.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod