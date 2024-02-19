Summitseeker Evie is the newest variant of Evie to arrive in Fortnite. She's affiliated with the Peace Syndicate and first appeared on the island in Chapter 3 Season 3. While she has disappeared from the storyline in recent times, her design left the community amazed, and as such, she became very popular. Taking note of this, Epic Games has now created another variant of this character.

Unlike Evie, Summitseeker Evie is kitted for winter warfare. However, it is unclear if she too is part of the Peace Syndicate. Given that the entire storyline was rewritten at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, it is a bit difficult to tell who belongs to which faction without proper lore to support the theory. That being said, here is how to get Summitseeker Evie Skin in Fortnite.

Summitseeker Evie Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Summit's Idol Set is listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (February 19, 2024), the Summitseeker Evie Skin and all cosmetics associated with the Summit's Idol Set are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of a total of four cosmetic items. Here is the list.

Summitseeker Evie (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Crossrider (Back Bling)

Icy Peace Axes (Pickaxe)

Deep Thunder (Bass)

Unfortunately, the Summitseeker Evie Bundle listed in the Item Shop will only contain three out of four cosmetics - Summitseeker Evie (Outfit + LEGO Style), Crossrider (Back Bling), and Icy Peace Axes (Pickaxe). It will cost a total of 1,400 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. The Deep Thunder (Bass) will have to be purchased separately for 1,000 V-Bucks.

On that note, for those who wish to purchase only the Summitseeker Evie (Outfit + LEGO Style), it will cost them 1,200 V-Bucks. The Crossrider (Back Bling) will be included in the price. The Icy Peace Axes (Pickaxe) can also be purchased separately for 500 V-Bucks. That being said, it is more economical to purchase the Summitseeker Evie Bundle as a whole.

How long will Summitseeker Evie stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Summitseeker Evie should stay in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games)

Since she is not a character on the island this season, she will be removed after a few rotations. With the Fortnite update v28.30 due to arrive this week, she will likely be taken out of the Item Shop either before downtime begins or after it ends. That said, there is no need to panic, as Fortnite's Summitseeker Evie is not exclusive.

Unlike her counterpart Evie, who was part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass and was vaulted, Summitseeker Evie will not face the same fate. As such, she will appear in the Item Shop in the future, quite possibly sometime in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Is Summitseeker Evie worth buying? Yes. No. 0 votes