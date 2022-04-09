How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been quite hard for some players. This is primarily because Epic Games is finally taking strict action against XP glitches in Creative. They are usually patched quickly, and accordingly, loopers have to rely on in-game quests and challenges.

Completing daily and weekly quests can be a monotonous task. Moreover, to unlock skins like Dr. Strange and Prowler, players are expected to be consistent with these practices.

Here's how Supercharged XP can help players in leveling up quickly.

Ways to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Save the World

Recently, the Fortnite community was shocked to witness the increased XP output from Save the World Dungeons. A Reddit user shared that they were able to get almost 100,000 XP for one mission, which is almost thrice of the standard XP reward.

Unsurprisingly, the members of the subreddit could not find a proper explanation behind the incident.

As it turns out, Epic Games has enabled Supercharged XP in its PvE title with Season 20. Before this, the feature was only available in the Battle Royale mode.

STW News ⚡️ @Fortnite_STW FYI: Chryztos has confirmed that Supercharged XP was enabled in STW at the start of Season 20!



This means you can get a crazy bonus amount of XP from a regular mission! FYI: Chryztos has confirmed that Supercharged XP was enabled in STW at the start of Season 20! This means you can get a crazy bonus amount of XP from a regular mission! https://t.co/Cg4w6DDoTL

It is also known that XP from Save the World can now be used to level up the Battle Pass in the BR mode. Hence, loopers can play the OG Fortnite mode and get rewarded with a ton of Supercharged XP.

2) Do not play Battle Royale

Supercharged XP was originally introduced to help players who cannot login and complete their daily quests. When someone doesn't play for a certain amount of time and fails to complete their Daily Missions, they receive Supercharged XP after logging in the next time.

With Supercharged XP enabled, players get bonus XP from everything they do as a way to compensate for the lack of XP from Daily Missions.

3) Power Leveling weekends

Last but not least, Epic Games itself releases Power Leveling weekends, where Supercharged XP is automatically activated for players. However, the developer hasn't revealed the Power Leveling Weekend dates of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Until then, players can take a break from the game and make the most out of the Supercharged XP from Save the World. Surprisingly, content creators like LootStation have already reached Lv. 500 without using any glitches.

Apparently, the Imposters LTM is still the best mode for players to get XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Saman