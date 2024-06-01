The Employee skin was added to Fortnite with the v30.00 update (May 24, 2024) for Chapter 5 Season 3. The skin brings the long-rumored Lethal Company collaboration to the game, allowing players to work for The Company as one of their many reliable Employees, the playable characters in Lethal Company.

The Employee skin is undoubtedly one of the game's most unique and simple designs, adding a touch of radioactive protection to Fortnite's ever-expanding roster of Gaming Legends Series skins. The outfit's prominence in gaming culture mixed with its sleek design ensures that the skin will become a prominent part of the ecosystem moving forward.

That being said, here is how to get The Employee (Lethal Company) skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

The Employee skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Employee (Lethal Company) is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 1, 2024), The Employee skin, alongside other cosmetics from The Company set, is listed for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Company set is quite limited and comprises four cosmetic items, including:

The Employee (Outfit)

(Outfit) Oxygen Tank (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Stop Sign (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Company Jig (Emote)

Players who want to get their hands on The Employee skin along with other cosmetics themed around it can purchase The Company bundle in the Item Shop for 2100 V-Bucks.

The Company bundle not only provides players with The Employee (Outfit) and the Oxygen Tank (Back Bling) but also the Company Jig emote and the Stop Sign pickaxe, both of which are references to Lethal Company.

The Employee skin comes with the Oxygen Tank Back Bling. (Image via Epic Games)

If you want to, you can also purchase The Employee skin separately. The Employee (Outfit) is paired with the Oxygen Tank (Back Bling) and costs 1500 V-Bucks.

How long will The Employee skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Employee (Lethal Company) skin will be in the Item Shop for a week. (Image via Epic Games)

According to its in-game Item Shop description, The Employee skin will be out of the Item Shop on 8 June 2024, at 1:30 AM ET.

This gives players around a week to add The Employee skin to their cosmetic library and showcase their loyalties for The Company in the Fortnite metaverse.

