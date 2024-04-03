How to get The Nightblade Pickaxe, Moonlit Peace Wrap, and Disco Baller Spray for free in Fortnite

While the Fortnite community can be divided about certain subjects and aspects of the game, one thing that all players love is free rewards, and players have reason to celebrate as Epic Games has announced the new Lantern Trials event in Chapter 5 Season 2. During this event, you can unlock up to two brand-new cosmetic rewards, alongside an incredibly rare Spray, without spending any V-Bucks.

The Lantern Trials event, separate from the previously released Lantern Fest quests and part of Epic Games' celebration for the occasion of Ramadan, will allow players to complete certain quests to earn badges. Earning a specific number of these badges will grant players three rewards: The Nightblade Pickaxe, Moonlit Piece Wrap, and Disco Baller Spray.

This article will guide you through how you can join the Lantern Trials event and get in on the latest free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

How to earn the Lantern Trials event rewards in Fortnite

1) Sign up to launch the Lantern Trials

Before heading into a match to complete the quests attached to the Lantern Trials event, you can head to the official Fortnite website and log in to start the trials. Once you've done so, you will be tasked with completing the simple quest of surviving storm circles.

2) Complete quests and earn badges

Completing these quests will grant you badges, and players can earn a badge for every 5 storm circles they survive. You will need a total of 11 badges to unlock all the rewards, and given below are all the milestones players need to cross to unlock each reward:

Disco Baller Spray - 1 Badge

Moonlit Peace Wrap - 6 Badges

Nightblade Pickaxe - 11 Badges

When you sign up for the Lantern Trials event, you will be automatically granted the Disco Baller Spray, which interestingly is an incredibly rare cosmetic that was previously only available at Walmart.

It is important to note that the quest to survive storm circles can only be completed in game modes that are officially created by Epic Games i.e. Battle Royale, Zero Build Battle Royale, and Ranked Battle Royale.

3) Check back for progress

After you feel like you have made enough progress, you can visit the Lantern Trials website to check your stats and see how many badges you have earned so far. Once you have passed a certain milestone, you should receive the designated reward in your Fortnite locker within an hour.

Players looking to get their hands on these rewards should hurry up as the Lantern Trials event is set to end in 4 days on April 8, 2024.

