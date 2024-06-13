How to get the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 just received a massive update and introduced a ton of new Metallica content and formidable weapons including the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This menacing weapon has just been unvaulted in an already-chaotic season and players are loving every aspect of it. The latest update brings the much-awaited Metallica collaboration to Fortnite as well.

The Tow Hook Cannon is possibly one of the best ways to deal with vehicles in this heavy season filled with menacing vehicle mods and Nitro-d cars. Here's how players can get the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

This is how you can get the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Tow Hook Cannon can be found very easily

Players can find the Tow Hook cannon across the map of Wrecked (Image via Epic Games)

The Tow Hook Cannon is the latest introduction to the list of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and can be found in chests, buildings, or just lying around on the map.

This weapon just got introduced with the new v30.01 update and players already love how powerful and dangerous this weapon is.

How powerful is the Tow Hook Cannon?

The Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 deals massive damage with a high reload time (Image via Epic Games)

The Tow Hook Cannon is basically a powered heavy bullet launcher and can fire heavy bullets with massive damage to players and structures. Here are the stats for the Tow Hook Cannon:

Damage: 100

Fire Rate: 2

Magazine size: 1

Reload time: 2

The Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can also be used to hook onto vehicles and chase them. Players can grapple onto the vehicle to chase opponents and fire at their vehicles or stop them from getting away. This weapon can also deal heavy damage to vehicles. The only downside is that the Tow Hook Cannon takes longer to reload and has only 1 bullet per magazine so players might have to adapt accordingly.

Can the Tow Hook Cannon help defeat vehicles?

Players can hook onto vehicles and chase them with this weapon (Image via Epic Games)

The Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can certainly be used to defeat vehicles in this vehicle-heavy season. Players have long been complaining about how overpowered the vehicles are, to the extent that Fortnite implemented a hotfix to balance vehicle stats.

As mentioned previously, the cannon can be used by players to grapple onto vehicles and chase them. Additionally, players can also use it as a weapon and deal heavy damage to oncoming or stationary vehicles.

This is how players can find and use the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. This weapon comes as a great ally for players who prefer to be on foot instead of vehicles and is a fresh addition along with the host of new updates introduced to Fortnite Festival Season 4.

