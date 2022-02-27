How to get the Tracy Trouble skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has released some of the most exquisite skins for gamers. The most noticeable of them has been the Spider-Man outfit released following a collaboration with the cinematic segment. Skins have always allured gamers, and they do not think twice about getting these cosmetics in their inventory.

It was recently revealed that gamers can get the Tracy Trouble skin in Chapter 3 Season 1. The skin is the latest addition to the game and appears to be quite fantastic.

It is useless to know about skins unless gamers know how to get them. This article will reveal how to get the Tracy Trouble skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Crew Pack for March brings the Tracy Trouble skin

Rumors regarding the arrival of the March Crew Pack have been going on for a few days. All speculations were answered as Epic released an official statement regarding the same. A post from the developers revealed that gamers will get Tracy Trouble cosmetics for the Fortnite Crew Pack outfit in March.

Here's what Epic has to say about the Crew Pack skin:

No stranger to the dark side of love, Tracy Trouble is grabbing hold of hearts in the March 2022 Crew Pack, going live for active Fortnite Crew subscribers at approximately 7 PM ET on February 28, 2022.

Gamers who have already signed up for the Crew Pack can claim this cosmetic without issues. Players who wish to get the Tracy Trouble skin in the game will have to purchase the Crew Pack from the Item Shop or the Battle Pass purchase screen.

What other cosmetics are coming along with the skin?

The Crew Pack for March has several items that gamers can claim. Apart from the coveted skin, players will be eligible to get the Lovely Skully Back Bling, Heartslash Pickaxe, and Tracy's Arsenal Wrap.

It should also be noted that every cosmetic, except the weapon wrap, comes with a dark style. Therefore, gamers can choose their preferred style from the two options.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar