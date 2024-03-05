How to get Trailblazer Lynx Skin in Fortnite

The Trailblazer Lynx Fortnite Skin is a remix of Lynx from Chapter 1 Season 7. The original skin was a Battle Pass exclusive that soared in popularity at that time. In the game's lore, Lynx was a member of GHOST and Expedition. Given the rumors that surround her and Meowscles, the community has a soft spot for her in general.

While the original skin has been vaulted for years, players can obtain this remixed version in-game. This article goes over how to get the Trailblazer Lynx Skin in Fortnite.

Trailblazer Lynx Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Trailblazer Lynx Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 5, 2024), Trailblazer Lynx Skin, along with all other cosmetics associated with the Interstellar Aerial Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

The Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack consists of a total of four cosmetic items and a Quest Pack:

Trailblazer Lynx (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Galactic Powerpack (Back Bling)

Catstronaut (Item Wrap)

Cosmic Snowcarver (Pickaxe)

Unlike regular sets/bundles, the only way to obtain all cosmetics associated with the Interstellar Aerial Set is to purchase the Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack. It can be bought for 1,200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Once the Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack has been obtained, you will be able to complete tasks to level up. A total of 28 seasonal levels can be earned by completing all the given tasks.

If you're lagging behind in reaching level 200 in Chapter 5 Season 1, this is a great way to close the gap. Especially if you have purchased The Big Bang Battle Pass and have cosmetics yet to claim; since all of them are exclusive, it would be wise to unlock them before the season ends.

How long will Trailblazer Lynx Skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Unlike regular skins that rotate in and out every now and then, the Trailblazer Lynx Skin will be vaulted on March 8, 2024. This is done because level up packs are exclusive to a particular season. As such, the Interstellar Aerial Set and, subsequently, the Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack will both be removed from the Item Shop. They will likely never be featured again.

This could occur a few moments before the downtime for Fortnite update v29.00 (Chapter 5 Season 2) begins. That said, if you have purchased the Interstellar Aerial Quest Pack, it would be wise to complete all the tasks to level up and unlock all the cosmetic items associated with the Interstellar Aerial Set.

