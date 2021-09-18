How to get Venom's Symbiote glider early in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and the Battle Pass trailer gave a wonderful insight into the contents of the Cubed themed season. Gamers were excited to find out the arrival of Carnage as a Battle Pass skin and wondered if Venom had also been added or not.

As of now, the Venom skin is not available in the game except for the one that came months ago when the first movie came out. However, it was recently revealed that gamers can access the unreleased Venom glider in the game.

This article will reveal the details and guide gamers on how to get hold of this item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Symbiote Mythic weapon deploys the unreleased glider

The release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was met with loads of excitement from gamers. Leaks pertaining to the return of the Cube and the arrival of the Naruto skin had already hyped up loopers.

The v18.00 update rolled out the Cubed themed season and the Battle Pass trailer shows glimpses of the Carnage character. It was soon uncovered that Carnage is a Battle Pass Tier 100 skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic also revealed that various new weapons will be added to the game as and when the season progresses. On the list were the Venom Symbiote and the Carnage Symbiote Mythic weapons.

Gamers were quite amazed with the addition of the Venom Mythic weapon and it is anticipated that the Venom skin will feature soon.

JayShockblast @JayShockblast



youtu.be/q8WishDKwPw New mythic weapons for both Venom and Carnage have arrived on the Island in Fortnite! Using Venom's will also let you preview his upcoming glider! Check out some gameplay here! New mythic weapons for both Venom and Carnage have arrived on the Island in Fortnite! Using Venom's will also let you preview his upcoming glider! Check out some gameplay here!



youtu.be/q8WishDKwPw https://t.co/YPQj0O8uMg

Gamers can however, access the unreleased Venom glider through this Symbiote Mythic weapon. As of now, both the Carnage Symbiote and Venom Symbiote are available through various canisters that spawn randomly in the game.

These canisters appear in the game after the first storm circle has formed, but locating them on the map will be a bit tricky.

In order to get the unreleased glider, gamers will be required to drop near the canister containing the Venom Symbiote.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Symbiotes Clash

2 canisters have dropped onto the Island. Choose your side in a battle for survival by bonding with the Carnage or Venom Symbiote! Symbiotes Clash

2 canisters have dropped onto the Island. Choose your side in a battle for survival by bonding with the Carnage or Venom Symbiote! https://t.co/68qFpMKsUY

Picking this coveted in-game item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will attach the Mythic weapon to the gamer. The unreleased Venom glider will also be there, however, gamers will only be able to see it when deployed.

TypicalVincent @typicalvincent9 When using the Venom Symbiote Mythic, you can see Venoms encrypted glider, the Symbiote Sail on console! When using the Venom Symbiote Mythic, you can see Venoms encrypted glider, the Symbiote Sail on console! https://t.co/HQCYoVfCg0

Gamers can definitely hope for a new Venom skin to be released in the game in the near future. There is an upcoming movie featuring Venom and Carnage and gamers can most definitely think about a collaboration event being drawn up soon.

The Venom skin will most likely come along with the other additional in-game items and will feature the same glider that gamers can access at this moment in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Rohit Mishra