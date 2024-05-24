How to get the Victory Royale Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has finally arrived, kickstarting the game's venture into a post-apocalyptic theme and landscape, all packaged with new characters for players to acquire. While things are definitely changing with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, the rewarding feeling of securing victory in the new season and getting your hands on the brand-new Victory Royale Umbrella stays the same.

To unlock the Chapter 5 Season 3 Victory Umbrella, secure a victory in a Battle Royale experience created by Epic Games, either in Ranked or Unranked game modes. Securing a Victory Royale in unranked Battle Royale will provide the base Victory Umbrella. Meanwhile, if you secure a Ranked win, the game will reward you with the Ranked Victory Umbrella.

The Victory Royale can be achieved by yourself, with a duo partner, part of a trio, or a whole squad. However, note that Victory Royales achieved in the Team Rumble game mode don't count towards your journey to acquire the Victory Royale Umbrella.

Winning and securing the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Choose the right POI and approach

Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced four new POIs for players to explore (Image via Epic Games)

With the release of a new season come new map changes, and Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is no different as the sandstorm has brought POIs like the Brutal Beachhead ship and a neon-lit motordrome in the Nitrodrome POI. When starting on your journey to secure a win, pick an ideal drop location that not only provides an ideal amount of loot but also leaves an opportunity to rotate easily as the storm closes in.

Getting used to the new locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 might take a while, but the new Medallions and Mythics should make things easier.

Put the new additions to good use

Boom Bolt is one of the many additions to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

As is the case with every season, Epic Games has added a ton of new weapons and items that give players more efficient ways to deal with enemies and secure the Fortnite Victory Royale. The list of new additions is quite vast. Players can use the power of the new Boom Bolt to deal with vehicles or use the Nitro Fists to engage in a little melee combat with enemies.

The possibilities are endless, and as long as you are strategic with your choices, you should be able to be the last man standing in a match. Once you've secured the Victory Royale, the Victory Umbrella will automatically be added to your in-game cosmetic library, and you can now take to the skies and flaunt your prowess.

